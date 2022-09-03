Summer Nationals Qualifier Noah Sech Verbally Commits to Princeton for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Sech from San Clemente, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University. He will join the class of 2027 with Ethan Harrington, Connor Buck, Daniel Li, and Parker Lenoce next fall.

He told SwimSwam:

“Academics and learning have always been as important to me as swimming. I was looking for a school that had a combination of excellent academics and a swim team with high aspirations. After meeting Matt and Abby and listening to their explanation of the team’s culture and goals, Princeton became my top choice. I was elated when given the opportunity to verbally commit to the application process.”

Sech is a senior at San Clemente High School. He swims club with Mission Viejo Nadadores and has been on an absolute tear this year. Coming into the SCY season with only two Futures cuts (LCM 200 free and 400 IM), he competed at Carlsbad Sectionals and went best times in the 200 free (1:42.13), 500 free (4:38.08), 1000 free (9:46.15), 200 IM (1:51.49), and 400 IM (4:00.63). Then came high school season, where he earned his first Summer and Winter Juniors cuts, winning the 100 breast and 200 IM at the league championship meet and breaking school records with new PBs of 55.38 and 1:50.10. A few days later, he placed 5th in the 100 breast (56.16) and 6th in the 200 IM (1:49.90) at CIF-SS Division I Championships. After California CIF State Championships, where he came in 12th in the IM, Sech swam at a series of meets in Southern California (Grand Challenge, PSS Mission Viejo, So Cal Invite – where he went a 1:02.93 PB in the 100 breast), eventually obtaining two Senior Nationals cuts. At Phillips 66 Nationals, he finaled in the 100/200 breast and 400 IM and walked away with PBs in the 200 breast (2:17.22), 200 IM (2:06.02), and 400 IM (4:30.25).

Sech told SwimSwam that until 2021, he had focused mainly on 500 free and 200/400 IM. But in refining his breaststroke with Coach Jonny Dray, he found a new main event. After his outstanding long course season, Sech hopes to build on his success in SCY. So far, his best times are:

100 breast – 55.38

200 IM – 1:49.90

400 IM – 4:00.63

100 free – 47.48

200 free – 1:42.13

500 free – 4:38.08

Sech is bilingual (English/Spanish), plays the piano, and loves to surf. When he is not swimming himself, he is on the sidelines cheering for his nine-year-old sister “who just completed her first Summer Junior Olympics and dropped time in all of her events!”

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.