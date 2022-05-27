Highly Versatile Daniel Li (2023) Announces Verbal Commitment to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Austin, Texas native Daniel Li has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Princeton University for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to the admissions process to Princeton University. I’d like to thank my coaches, friends, and parents for helping me through this journey. Go tigers! 🧡🖤”

Li swims for Westlake High School, where he is a junior, and Longhorn Aquatics. A highly versatile swimmer, he has a range of 20.1 to 15:32 in the freestyle events, and is a Winter Juniors qualifier or better in backstroke, breaststroke, and IM.

At the 2022 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, Li competed individually in the 100 back (5th, 49.41) and led off Westlake’s 200 medley relay (22.59 in the 50 back) and 400 free relay (45.14). A month later, he notched best times in the 50 free, 100 back, 100/200 breast, and 100 fly at the Four Corners Sectionals in Austin. He was runner-up in the 50 free (20.19), third in the 100 back (48.74), tenth in the 100 breast (56.56), tenth in the 200 breast (2:02.77, and 17th in the 100 fly (50.12). Last December, he swam lifetime bests in the 100/200/500 free at Winter Juniors West, placing 19th in the 200 and 22nd in the 500.

Li kicked off the 2022 long course season with a PB in the 50m free (23.48) at U.S. International Team Trials.

Li will be an asset to the Princeton class of 2027, which also includes Parker Lenoce. His best times would have scored in the B finals of the 50/200 free and 100 back, and the C finals of the 100/500/1650 free, 200 back, and 100/200 breast.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 22.59

100 back – 48.74

200 back – 1:47.80

50 free – 20.19

100 free – 45.07

200 free – 1:38.21

500 free – 4:27.08

1650 free – 15:32.93

200 IM – 1:49.85

200 breast – 2:02.77

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.