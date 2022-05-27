Daily Swim Coach Workout #668

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

2x

2 x 100 Free @ 1:25

2 x 150 IM @ 3:00 K/Sw by 25

2x

2 x 100 Fr @ 1:25 [50 Smooth, 50 Build]

6 x 25 @ :30 Odds Free (1 Breath) – Even B.O. Choice

Pre-Main

2x

2 x 100 Br @ 2:00 – 25 K/251P2K, 25K, 25 Build a Stroke

4 x 75 Br @ 1:25 – 25 Max DPS, 25 Build, 25 Fast

5 minutes

Main

#A

4 x 200 1 @ 2:10, 2 @ 2:20, 3-4 @ 2:30

1:00 Rest

5 x 150 1 @ 1:40, 2-3 @ 1:50, 4-5 @ 2:00

1:00 Rest

6 x 100 @ 1-3 @ 1:05, 4-5 @ 1:10, 6 @ 1:20

1:00 Rest

2x

3 x 100 @ 1:30 – Swim with Paddles – Max DPS

4 x 50 Fr K @ 1:00 – #1 JMI, #2 1st half of each Lap Race, #3 2nd half, #4 RACE

#B

4 x 200 1 @ 2:20, 2 @ 2:30, 3-4 @ 2:40

1:00 Rest

5 x 150 1 @ 1:50, 2-3 @ 2:00, 4-5 @ 2:10

1:00 Rest

5 x 100 @ 1-2 @ 1:10, 3-4 @ 1:15, 5 @ 1:25

1:00 Rest

2x

3 x 100 @ 1:30 – Swim with Paddles – Max DPS

4 x 50 Fr K @ 1:00 – #1 JMI, #2 1st half of each Lap Race, #3 2nd half, #4 RACE



WD

3 x 100 @ 1:30