Ryan Lochte Reportedly Returning to Reality TV in “The Traitors”

According to a recent report by Inside Survivor, 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte is rumored to be making his return to reality TV.

Six years after his Dancing with the Stars appearance, Lochte is reportedly among 10 contestants on Peacock’s latest competition reality series, The Traitors. The 10-episode series will take place in a remote castle in the Scottish Highlands, where contestants will compete in a game of alliances, deception, and even “murder” for a chance to win $250,000.

Guided by host Alan Cumming, star of The Good Wife, participants must work as a team to complete dramatic missions and earn money for the prize pot. But three of the contestants are secretly traitors who will attempt to deceive and manipulate their way to the prize by ousting “loyal” contestants. The series is based on an existing Dutch format, and another version is being made for BBC.

Lochte made his reality TV debut with his own show, What Would Ryan Lochte Do?, which aired on E! back in 2013. It was canceled after one season due to poor ratings. He’s more well-known for his Dancing with the Stars appearance in 2016 while serving a 10-month suspension from USA Swimming for the infamous gas station incident during the Rio Olympics. The international controversy followed him back home when two protesters rushed the stage with anti-Lochte shirts after his first performance. He ended up reaching Week 8 of the competition along with partner Cheryl Burke before being voted off and finishing in 7th place.

In 2019, Lochte was a houseguest on the second season of Celebrity Big Brother. The second-most decorated Olympic swimmer ever placed 10th after 13 days on the show. Lochte’s other on-screen contributions include making guest appearances on 30 Rock, 90210, Family Guy, and Celebrity Family Feud, which he won along with his wife Kayla.

Only Michael Phelps boasts more individual Olympic medals than Lochte’s seven. A 37-year-old native of Rochester, New York, Lochte still holds current individual world records in the long course 200 IM (1:54.00) and short course 200 IM (1:49.63).

Rumored contestants for The Traitors