Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Three Swimmers Climb All-Time Age Group Rankings at NBAC’s Spring LC Meet

2022 NBAC Spring Long Course Meet

  • May 20-22, 2022
  • St. Mary’s City, MD
  • St. Mary’s College
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NBAC Spring Long Course Meet”

At NBAC’s Spring Long Course Meet from May 20-22, three swimmers added their names to their age group’s top 100 list in multiple events. 

Of the three, 12-year-old Spencer Belbot climbed the highest, registering a 4:19.50 in the 400 free to become the 12th-fastest all time in the 11-12 age group. That’s a personal best by over six seconds for the NBAC swimmer. 

Belbot also swam 2:05.69 in the 200 free, cutting five seconds from his previous best. The time also enters him into a three-way tie with Ryan Murphy and Mason Gonzalez for 68th place all-time in the age group. 

Impressively, Belbot won all seven events he swam in the 11-12 age bracket at the meet. The only event all weekend he did not win was the 50 fly, where he entered the open race and finished 36th. 

His 13-year old teammate Daniel Branon also won all his events except one this weekend. His exception was the 1500 free, where he finished second. 

Additionally, Branon climbed up the all-time top 100 13-year-old lists in five events. His highest mark is the 200 fly. He swam 2:11.77 to tie Carson Foster for 40th. 

He also tied for 57th in the 200 IM (2:14.57), 79th in the 100 fly (59.72), and 87th in the 400 IM (4:48.23). His 400 IM time was a personal best by 15.40 seconds. Lastly, he grabbed 99th spot in the 1500 free with a 16:55.30, slashing 34 seconds off his previous best in the process. 

NCAP’s 16-year-old Jordan Kelly was the third swimmer to clock an all-time top 100 time. In the 50 breast, he swam 29.59, good for 33rd spot. 

While his times didn’t quite make the 15-16 top 100 list, Kelly also showed improvement in his fly. In the 100, he swam 58.52 in prelims, getting under 59 seconds for the first time. In finals, he added a bit of time with a 58.70, but was once again under the barrier. Then in the 200 fly, he cut 5.16 seconds from his entry time, dropping from 2:24.15 to 2:18.99. 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!