Three Swimmers Climb All-Time Age Group Rankings at NBAC’s Spring LC Meet

2022 NBAC Spring Long Course Meet

May 20-22, 2022

St. Mary’s City, MD

St. Mary’s College

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 NBAC Spring Long Course Meet”

At NBAC’s Spring Long Course Meet from May 20-22, three swimmers added their names to their age group’s top 100 list in multiple events.

Of the three, 12-year-old Spencer Belbot climbed the highest, registering a 4:19.50 in the 400 free to become the 12th-fastest all time in the 11-12 age group. That’s a personal best by over six seconds for the NBAC swimmer.

Belbot also swam 2:05.69 in the 200 free, cutting five seconds from his previous best. The time also enters him into a three-way tie with Ryan Murphy and Mason Gonzalez for 68th place all-time in the age group.

Impressively, Belbot won all seven events he swam in the 11-12 age bracket at the meet. The only event all weekend he did not win was the 50 fly, where he entered the open race and finished 36th.

His 13-year old teammate Daniel Branon also won all his events except one this weekend. His exception was the 1500 free, where he finished second.

Additionally, Branon climbed up the all-time top 100 13-year-old lists in five events. His highest mark is the 200 fly. He swam 2:11.77 to tie Carson Foster for 40th.

He also tied for 57th in the 200 IM (2:14.57), 79th in the 100 fly (59.72), and 87th in the 400 IM (4:48.23). His 400 IM time was a personal best by 15.40 seconds. Lastly, he grabbed 99th spot in the 1500 free with a 16:55.30, slashing 34 seconds off his previous best in the process.

NCAP’s 16-year-old Jordan Kelly was the third swimmer to clock an all-time top 100 time. In the 50 breast, he swam 29.59, good for 33rd spot.

While his times didn’t quite make the 15-16 top 100 list, Kelly also showed improvement in his fly. In the 100, he swam 58.52 in prelims, getting under 59 seconds for the first time. In finals, he added a bit of time with a 58.70, but was once again under the barrier. Then in the 200 fly, he cut 5.16 seconds from his entry time, dropping from 2:24.15 to 2:18.99.