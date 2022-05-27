Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Sophie Hansson Finding Success in Longer Breaststroke Training

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINAL

Make that two golds on the night for British women, with national record holder Molly Renshaw beating out Ireland’s Mona McSharry at the wall for gold.

Renshaw touched in 2:25.47 to McSharry’s 2:25.58, while Sweden’s Sophie Hansson was just behind in 2:26.70 for bronze.

For Renshaw, the 26-year-old did not partake at the British Swimming Championships, having already secured her World Championships roster slot via her Tokyo Oly pic appearance. With that in mind, her 2:25.47 here is an indicator of where the Loughborough swimmer may be at on her way to improving upon her 5th place finish at the 2019 World Championships.

