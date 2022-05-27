arena Swim of the Week: Audrey Derivaux Swims Fastest Girls’ 11-12 200 Fly Since 2012

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Jersey Wahoos’ swimmer Audrey Derivaux has been making an impact on the girls’ 11-12 age group rankings for over a year now, but the 12-year-old delivered arguably the best performance of her young career last weekend.

Derivaux, 12, put up a time of 2:18.75 in the girls’ 200 butterfly at the GPAC May Long Course Derby in Sewell, N.J., a showing that stands up as the second-fastest in the girls’ 11-12 age group (U.S. only) of all-time.

In fact, it’s the fastest we’ve seen in nearly a decade, as the National Age Group Record of 2:15.02, set by Cassidy Bayer, was produced back in July of 2012.

For Derivaux, the swim marked a four-second best time, having previously been 2:22.76 in July 2021, a swim that ranks as the #1 in U.S. history among 11-year-old girls.

Split Comparison

Derivaux, July 2021 Derivaux, May 2022 31.36 30.44 1:07.92 (36.56) 1:05.88 (35.44) 1:45.21 (37.29) 1:42.19 (36.31) 2:22.76 (37.55) 2:18.75 (36.56)

She’s just the eighth 11-12 girl to swim sub-2:20, and joins Bayer and Kayla Han as the only ones to have cracked 2:19.

All-Time 200 Butterfly (LCM) Performers, Girls’ 11-12 Age Group

Cassidy Bayer (NCAP), 2:15.02 – 2012 Speedo Champions Series Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:18.75 – 2022 GPAC May Long Course Derby Kayla Han (RMDA), 2:18.94 – 2021 TYR 18&U Spring Cup – Irvine Joy Jiang (WEST), 2:19.10 – 2016 Metro Junior Olympics LCM Championships Olivia Suarez (GU), 2:19.27 – 2019 TXLA LC TAGS Paige Kuwata (SAND), 2:19.30 – 2017 North American Challenge Cup Courtney Kalisz (NBAC), 2:19.32 – 2003 Domino’s Swim Classic Maddie Wright (KA), 2:19.79 – 2009 Speedo Section 3 Championships Amelia Lester (RACE), 2:20.29 – 2019 Futures – Des Moines Chelsea Britt (FLA), 2:20.48 – 2007 FG Speedo Sectionals

In addition to the 200 fly, Derivaux also clocked 5:03.64 in the 400 IM last weekend, ranking her 15th all-time in the 11-12 age group. She also went 28.91 in the 50 fly (30th) and 1:06.91 in the 100 back (t-58th).

