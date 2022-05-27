2 Class of 2023 Recruit Kiley Wilhelm Hands Verbal Commitment to Harvard

SwimSwam’s #2 recruit for the girls high school class of 2023 Kiley Wilhelm has given her verbal commitment to Harvard. Wilhelm is a member of Life Time Swim Team in North Carolina, and goes to Myers Park High School.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to the recruitment process at Harvard University! I knew it was the right choice for me after my official visit. I fell in love with the team, the coaches, and the school. I cannot wait to continue my academic and athletic career at Harvard. I want to thank my coaches, family, and friends who supported me during this process. Go Crimson!!” – Kiley Wilhelm

Wilhelm is the top flyer in her class, already having gotten down to 51.07 in the SCY 100 fly and 1:52.54 in the 200 fly. She’s far from a one-trick pony however, as she’s a force to be reckoned with in the 200 IM (1:55.78), 100 back (52.47), 200 back (1:52.71), 100 free (49.33), and 200 free (1:45.98) as well.

It’s a massive pickup for Harvard, as Wilhelm would have been the fastest swimmer on Harvard’s 2021-2022 roster in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 100 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. Additionally, she would have been the top performer in the Ivy League in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 back, and 200 IM last season, plus the #2 100 backstroker. Looking to the NCAA Championships, Wilhelm’s personal bests would have put her in the ‘A’ final of the 200 fly, and the ‘B’ finals of the 100 fly, 200 IM, and 200 back at last year’s meet. As such, her value to the Crimson cannot be overstated.

Harvard easily won the 2022 women’s Ivy League Title, finishing first by 245.5 points. The addition of Wilhelm, a swimmer who could very realistically win all 3 of her individual events and provide tremendous relay value, will only solidify the Crimson’s standing at the top of the conference.

Wilhelm has already experienced success at senior national level competition. At last month’s U.S. International Team Trials in Greensboro, Wilhelm finished 11th in the women’s LCM 100 fly, clocking a new personal best of 59.19. She also qualified for the ‘B’ final of the 200 back, and won the ‘C’ final of the 200 fly and 200 IM at those Trials.

She joins Isabella Alas, Blythe Wieclawek, and Alexandra Bastone as Harvard’s class of 2023 recruits.