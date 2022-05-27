Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Nicholas Santos: “My best time is 22.6… I think I can swim faster”

2022 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR

Reported by Loretta Race.

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINAL

Brazil upgraded its bronze from the preceding women’s race to gold in this men’s 50m fly, courtesy of 42-year-old Nicholas Santos.

Santos posted a podium-topping result of 23.03, touching .2 ahead of Italy’s Thomas Ceccon who grabbed runner-up status in 23.23. Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo, who shares the short course world record in this event with Santos, was tonight’s bronze medalist in 23.45.

Andrew was actually the top-seeded swimmer out of the heats with an AM swim of 23.38 but, after his meet record-producing 50m back effort, was relegated to last in 24.10.

For Santos, he’s been as fast as 22.73 so far this season, a time which situates him as the #2 swimmer in the world behind Russia’s Oleg Kostin. Szabo has also been faster earlier this year, with the 23.08 he produced at April’s Hungarian Championships.

As for 21-year-old Olympic relay medalist Ceccon, he owns a lifetime best of 23.22 in this event so his result here was a mere .01 off of that mark.

