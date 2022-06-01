Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maana Patel Lowers Indian Record in 100 Backstroke at Mare Nostrum Canet

2022 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET

22-year-old Maana Patel from Gujarat lowered her own Indian National Record in the women’s 100 backstroke at the recent Canet stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum tour, posting a 1:03.69.

Patel’s new record came in the prelims, shaving 0.08 from her former National mark of 1:03.77, set in June 2021 at the Belgrade Trophy.

Patel’s prelims performance qualified her 15th and earned her a lane in the ‘B’ final. Patel moved up in the rankings to finish 13th, despite swimming slightly slower, posting a 1:03.87 in the evening. Patel holds the Indian National Records in the 50, 100, and 200 LCM backstrokes, as well as the SCM versions of each race. Patel is also a Tokyo 2020 Olympian who placed 39th in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.20.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson

Reid Carlson originally hails from Clay Center, Kansas, where he began swimming at age six.  At age 14 he began swimming club year-round and later with his high school team, making state all four years.  He was fortunate enough to draw the attention of Kalamazoo College where he went on to …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!