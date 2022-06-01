2022 MARE NOSTRUM SERIES – CANET

22-year-old Maana Patel from Gujarat lowered her own Indian National Record in the women’s 100 backstroke at the recent Canet stop of the 2022 Mare Nostrum tour, posting a 1:03.69.

Patel’s new record came in the prelims, shaving 0.08 from her former National mark of 1:03.77, set in June 2021 at the Belgrade Trophy.

Patel’s prelims performance qualified her 15th and earned her a lane in the ‘B’ final. Patel moved up in the rankings to finish 13th, despite swimming slightly slower, posting a 1:03.87 in the evening. Patel holds the Indian National Records in the 50, 100, and 200 LCM backstrokes, as well as the SCM versions of each race. Patel is also a Tokyo 2020 Olympian who placed 39th in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.20.