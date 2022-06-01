What Makes Mare Nostrum One of the Premiere Racing Circuits of the Year?

Consistently for the past 2+ decades, we’ve seen some of the fastest non-championship meet swims of the year come during the Mare Nostrum Tour, which covers 3 cities for 2 days each over the course of 9 days.

The tour routinely attracts a slew of Olympians, world champions, and world record holders to the Mediterannean towns of Monaco, Barcelona, and Canet-en-Roussillon. There, participants are greeted with sunshine, pools surrounded by coastal culture, and the toughest competition in the world.

With Coleman Hodges covering this year’s stop in Barcelona, SwimSwam got a first-hand look at what makes Mare Nostrum 2 of the best weeks in swimming. We sat down with multiple athletes at the circuit who explain why this is such a big draw for the world’s best in the pool.