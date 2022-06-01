What Makes Mare Nostrum One of the Premiere Racing Circuits of the Year?

Consistently for the past 2+ decades, we’ve seen some of the fastest non-championship meet swims of the year come during the Mare Nostrum Tour, which covers 3 cities for 2 days each over the course of 9 days.
The tour routinely attracts a slew of Olympians, world champions, and world record holders to the Mediterannean towns of Monaco, Barcelona, and Canet-en-Roussillon. There, participants are greeted with sunshine, pools surrounded by coastal culture, and the toughest competition in the world.
With Coleman Hodges covering this year’s stop in Barcelona, SwimSwam got a first-hand look at what makes Mare Nostrum 2 of the best weeks in swimming. We sat down with multiple athletes at the circuit who explain why this is such a big draw for the world’s best in the pool.
Mare Nostrum used to be very elite with current Olympics and world champions and world record holders competing.
Now, not so much.