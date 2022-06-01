Commonwealth Games Australia Unveils Speedo Aquatic Apparel for Birmingham

Courtesy of Speedo, a SwimSwam partner.

1st June 2022, Australia – Commonwealth Games Australia has unveiled its Birmingham 2022 Speedo team uniforms for aquatic sports at the Gold Coast Miami Aquatic Centre, where superstar athletes stood “Bold in Gold” wearing the latest race suits and training swimwear.

Recent world record breaking Speedo swimmers Ariarne Titmus and Zac Stubblety-Cook were joined by Queen of the pool Emma McKeon and a host of world class athletes from across aquatic sports disciplines who will all be using and wearing Speedo to train and compete in at the 2022 Games.

The pool competition wear features Speedo’s latest tech race suits in Aussie Green and Gold, Fastskin Pure Intent and Fastskin Pure Valor, designed to combine 20 years of pioneering performance with innovative technologies and fabrics to make the perfect suit for every type of competitive swimmer.

The diving competition and swim training suits feature the Commonwealth Games ‘Unity’ symbol, which was designed by Indigenous artist Jenna Lee, as part of a series of works created by Brisbane-based agency Gilimbaa, for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Reconciliation Action Plan.

The ‘Unity’ symbol was used on elements of the formal uniforms for the Australian Team on the Gold Coast and has been incorporated into the swimwear for Birmingham 2022.

The range also features Speedo’s latest Eco Endurance+ fabric made from recycled plastics and is 100% chlorine resistant.

Although not able to be present due to their own trials taking place in Melbourne, diving stars Sam Fricker and Nikita Hains received a special delivery and were all able to try the diving competition suits and put them to the test.

Speedo brand manager Graham Eyres said he is looking forward to seeing the athletes shine in their new suits.

“After the excitement and incredible performances of our athletes last year and even more recently, we are really looking forward to seeing them compete again in a few weeks in Birmingham.

“We’re proud to support them with the best green and gold swimwear and hope they inspire lots of Aussies to jump into their own Speedos and go for a swim,” he said.

Superfish Emma McKeon said wearing the Speedo brand brings up many fond memories.

“I’m looking forward to racing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. I’ve worn Speedo since I was a young girl racing in school carnivals and it’s great that I can wear the Aussie colour Speedo suits to train and race in for this international event too,” she said.

World record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook said Speedo is crucial to his pool dominance.

“Speedo has been at the forefront of swimsuit technology and an important part of my recent medal winning and record-breaking performances.

“I know I can swim my best in Speedo Fastskin suits and I’m really looking forward to in Birmingham,” he said.

Swimming great Ariarne Titmus said she loves the feeling of pulling on the green and gold Speedo uniforms.

“When I pull on a Speedo green and gold suit, I know I’m going to swim fast.

“There is a special feeling representing your country and wearing a suit I feel comfortable in takes my performance to the next level,” she said.

Commonwealth Games Australia CEO Craig Phillips said he is proud to partner with such a trusted and high performance brand.

“Speedo has been a long-time supplier and partner of Australian Commonwealth Games Teams and athletes because they are trusted and give the athletes the best swimwear there is.

“We have no doubt the athletes will be bold in Birmingham and will perform with pride in their green and gold Speedo swimmers,” he said.

SWIMMING COMPETITION FASTSKIN SUITS WORN BY:

Emma McKeon – Eight-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Five-time Olympic gold and 11-time Olympic medallist. Australia’s greatest Olympian.

– Eight-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Five-time Olympic gold and 11-time Olympic medallist. Australia’s greatest Olympian. Mack Horton – Six-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Rio Olympic champion 400m freestyle.

– Six-time Commonwealth Games medallist, Rio Olympic champion 400m freestyle. Ariarne Titmus – Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Dual Tokyo Olympic champion 200, 400m freestyle, world record holder 400m freestyle

– Three-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist. Dual Tokyo Olympic champion 200, 400m freestyle, world record holder 400m freestyle Zac Stubblety-Cook – Gold Coast 2018 Team Member, Tokyo Olympic champion and world record holder 200m breaststroke.

TRAINING SWIMWEAR WORN BY:

Elijah Winnington – Gold Coast 2018 gold medallist; Tokyo Olympic finalist; Australian champion 400 and 800m freestyle.

Gold Coast 2018 gold medallist; Tokyo Olympic finalist; Australian champion 400 and 800m freestyle. Lani Pallister – Australian champion 800 and 1500m freestyle and triple Fina World Junior champion; makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

Australian champion 800 and 1500m freestyle and triple Fina World Junior champion; makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham. Braedan Jason – Nine-time Paralympic finalist in Rio and Tokyo; makes his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

Nine-time Paralympic finalist in Rio and Tokyo; makes his Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham. Mollie O’Callaghan – Dual Tokyo relay gold medallist, National champion 100m freestyle; makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

Dual Tokyo relay gold medallist, National champion 100m freestyle; makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham. Jenna Jones – Rio Paralympic finalist; makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

Rio Paralympic finalist; makes her Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham. Josh Edwards-Smith – Australian Champion 200m Backstroke and Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

DIVERS IN MELBOURNE

Sam Fricker – Tokyo Olympian in Men’s 10m platform, 2019 Oceania Diving Championships silver medallist in 10m platform event; hoping to qualify for Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

Tokyo Olympian in Men’s 10m platform, 2019 Oceania Diving Championships silver medallist in 10m platform event; hoping to qualify for Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham. Nikita Hains – Tokyo Olympian in Women’s 10m platform, 2021 Australian National Champion in in 10m synchronised pair, silver in 10m platform; hoping to qualify for Commonwealth Games debut in Birmingham.

About Speedo®

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grass-roots through to the elite level. In the 1920s Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com

Follow Speedo on Instagram

Follow Speedo USA on Instagram