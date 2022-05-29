2022 Mare Nostrum Tour Canet – Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 Mare Nostrum Series – Canet

The 2022 Mare Nostrum Series concludes today at tour’s final stop in Canet-en-Roussilon, France, where several swimmers are looking to finish huge weeks atop the podium.

South Africa’s Matt Sates is eyeing his ninth gold medal of this year’s Mare Nostrum in the men’s 200 IM final. Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands is the top seed in the men’s 200 breast final, where he’s attempting to win double gold in the 100 and 200 breast for the third Mare Nostrum stop in a row.

Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom had the top qualifying times in the 50 fly and 100 free after winning Saturday’s 50 free. Germany’s Anna Elendt enters the women’s 50 breast final as the top seed seeking her fourth gold of the tour. Elendt swept the 50 and 100 breast in Barcelona before defending her 100 breast title yesterday in Canet. In the women’s 100 back, Canada’s Kylie Masse appears on her way to a clean sweep of the backstroke events in Canet after earning double gold in the 50 and 200 back on Saturday.

A pair of Americans also boast top seeds entering the finals. 23-year-old Michael Andrew qualified first in the 50 breast and second in the 50 fly behind Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter. Andrew is trying to add to his two gold medals from Barcelona after falling short in Canet yesterday. In the women’s 400 free final, top-seeded University of Texas commit Erin Gemmell is looking to capture her first Mare Nostrum gold medal following a runner-up performance in the 200 free in Barcelona.

Men’s 50 breast – final

GOLD – Joao Gomes Junior (BRA), 27.10

SILVER – Michael Andrew (USA), 27.20

(USA), 27.20 BRONZE – Felipe Franca Silva (BRA), 27.70

After being edged by Andrew for the gold medal in Barcelona, Brazil’s Joao Gomes Junior returned the favor with a first-place finish in Canet. Andrew’s 27.20 was a tenth of a second behind Gomes Junior, slightly slower than his 27.06 that won gold in Barcelona. Brazil put two on the podium with Felipe Franca Silva taking bronze in 27.70, just ahead of Germany’s Lucas Matzerath.

Women’s 50 breast – final

GOLD – Lydia Jacoby (USA), 30.20

SILVER – Lara van Niekerk (RSA), 30.25

BRONZE – Anna Elendt (GER), 30.26

18-year-old Lydia Jacoby bounced back from yesterday’s bronze-medal performance in the 100 breast by winning her first gold in Canet here with an impressive finish in the 50. Only .06 seconds separated the top three finishers. University of Texas swimmer Anna Elendt took bronze after winning the 100 breast yesterday while South Africa’s Lara van Niekerk snagged silver. Brazil’s Jhennifer Conceicao barely missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish in 30.46.

Men’s 50 fly – final

GOLD – Nicholas Santos (BRA), 22.97

SILVER – Ben Proud (GBR), 23.11

BRONZE – Szbebasztian Szabo (HUN), 23.14

42-year-old Nicholas Santos continues to prove that age is just a number. The Brazilian sprint star used a late surge to top the podium ahead of 27-year-old Brit Ben Proud. Santos won the event at both previous stops in Monaco and Barcelona. Top-seeded Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago missed the podium by .01 behind Hungary’s Szbebasztian Szabo.

Women’s 50 fly – final

GOLD – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.57

(SWE), 25.57 SILVER – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 25.97

BRONZE – Sara Junevik (SWE), 26.03

Sjostrom secured her second gold medal in Canet, four-tenths ahead of Canada’s Maggie MacNeil. Sjostrom’s time of 25.57 has only been bested by two women in the world this year — American Olympian Claire Curzan being one of them — other than Sjostrom herself. Fellow Swede Sara Junevik found the Mare Nostrum podium for the first time this year with a bronze-medal swim in 26.03, .15 faster than Tessa Giele of the Netherlands.

Men’s 1500 free – final

GOLD – Damien Joly (FRA), 15:07.51

SILVER – Daniel Jervis (GBR), 15:11.10

BRONZE – Joris Bouchaut (FRA), 15:16.22

France’s Damien Joly dominated the men’s 1500 free final, touching the wall 3.59 seconds ahead of the next finisher, Great Britain’s Daniel Jervis. Fellow Frenchman Joris Bouchaut, who won gold in yesterday’s 400 free, took bronze five seconds behind Jervis.

Women’s 400 free – final

GOLD – Miyu Namba (JPN), 4:08.48

SILVER – Erin Gemmell (USA), 4:09.99

BRONZE – Waka Kobori (JPN), 4:10.18

17-year-old American Erin Gemmell had the top time in prelims (4:12.88), but she couldn’t overcome Japan’s Miyu Namba in the final. It’s Gemmell’s second silver of this year’s Mare Nostrum tour after earning silver in the 200 free in Barcelona. Japan put two on the podium as Waka Kobori took bronze in 4:10.18.