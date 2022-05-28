2022 Mare Nostrum Canet – Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 Mare Nostrum Series – Canet

Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29

Centre de Natation Arlette Franco, Canet-en-Roussillon, France

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Men’s Preview

Women’s Preview

Results

Live stream

An action-packed night of swimming is in store Saturday in Canet-en-Roussilon, France, where the 2022 Mare Nostrum tour makes its final stop this weekend.

Swedish world record holder Sarah Sjostrom is looking to return atop the podium in the women’s 50 free final, where she’s seeded first with a prelims time of 24.28. The 28-year-old made her return to racing last year in Canet following an elbow injury, placing third. Sjostrom holds the Mare Nostrum record with a 23.85 from 2017 in Canet.

Dutch star Arno Kamminga is attempting to win both the 100 and 200 breast this weekend, a feat he accomplished at the past two Mare Nostrum stops in Barcelona and Monaco. He’ll race the 100 breast finals Saturday around 1 p.m. ET.

Versatile American Michael Andrew qualified first in the men’s 50 back prelims, but he’ll have to hold off Yohann Ndoye-Brouard of France (25.31), Pieter Coetze of South Africa (25.41), and Irie Ryosuke of Japan (25.46) in the final.

The women’s 100 breast final should be a close battle between rising American talent Lydia Jacoby and future Texas Longhorns teammate Anna Elendt of Germany. Jacoby won the title at the first stop in Monaco before Elendt returned the favor in Monaco.

Matt Sates qualified first in the men’s 400 IM prelims, but the 18-year-old South African star scratched from his highly-anticipated showdown with Great Britain’s Tom Dean in the 200 free.

Keep refreshing this page for live, event-by-event updates of all the action from Canet-en-Roussillon.

Women’s 50 back – final

GOLD – Kylie Masse (CAN), 27.47

SILVER – Analia Pigree (FRA), 27.76

BRONZE – Ingrid Wilm (CAN), 27.81

26-year-old Canadian Kylie Masse touched first in 27.47, breaking the Mare Nostrum Canet record set by Russia’s Anastasia Fesikova back in 2009. France’s Analia Pigree (27.76) and Canada’s Ingrid Wilm (27.81) rounded out the podium for the first final of the evening.

Men’s 50 back – final

GOLD – Pieter Coetze (RSA), 24.75

SILVER – Michael Andrew (USA), 24.79

BRONZE – Yohann Ndoye-Brouard (FRA), 25.00

18-year-old South African Pieter Coetze avenged a loss to Michael Andrew in Barcelona last week, bouncing back to beat the top-seeded American by .04 seconds. Coetze’s 24.75 was his best this season and set a new Mare Nostrum Canet record, though the overall Mare Nostrum record is still held by Andrew from a 24.45 from Monaco in 2019. Coetze is building on a solid performance in Barcelona that saw him take home two silver medals and a bronze. France’s Yohann Ndoye Brouard took bronze in 25.00.

Women’s 50 free – final

GOLD – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.11

SILVER – Melanie Henique (FRA), 24.75

BRONZE – Anna Hopkin (GBR), 24.76

Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom secured her third win of the week with a 24.11 in the women’s 50 free final, comfortably ahead of the field. France’s Melanie Henique was .64 seconds behind in second place while Great Britain’s Anna Hopkin won a bronze medal in 24.76. It marked a return atop the podium for Sjostrom, who placed third last year in Canet in her first competition since suffering an elbow injury.

Men’s 50 free – final

GOLD – Ben Proud (GBR), 21.85

SILVER – Bruno Fratus (BRA), 21.99

BRONZE – Jesse Puts (NED), 22.08

Brazil’s Bruno Fratus won this sprint at the first two stops of this year’s Mare Nostrum tour, but Great Britain’s Ben Proud stole the title from him in Canet with a 21.85. Fratus, a 32-year-old Olympic medalist, entered the finals as the top seed with a 22.10 from prelims, barely ahead of Proud’s 22.18. Twenty-seven-year-old Jesse Puts of the Netherlands placed third in 22.08 while Andrew placed eighth in 23.17 just minutes after his runner-up finish in the 50 back final.