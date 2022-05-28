Futures Qualifier Claudia Rzeznik from Illinois Commits to Duquesne University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Claudia Rzeznik, a Futures qualifier from Illinois, has announced her commitment to Duquesne University for the 2022-2023 season. She primarily competes in sprint butterfly and freestyle events.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Duquesne University. I am so thankful to my family, friends, coaches and teammates to help reach this exciting new chapter in my life. Go Dukes!

Rzeznik swims for Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois. She also competes for the Patriot Aquatic Club, which practices at the high school.

During her high school career, Rzeznik qualified for IHSA Girls State Championships three times. When she was a junior, the meet was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, her 200 free relay team received All-American honors that year.

Rzeznik swam the 100 fly at all three IHSA Championships she competed in. She also swam the 50 free in 2019 and 2021. Her highest ever state finish was in 2021, when she finished 10th in the 100 fly, posting a time of 56.13, just over a half-second slower than her best from 2019.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.79

100 free- 52.38

200 free- 1:55.47

100 fly- 55.55

200 fly- 2:07.18

Rzeznik has the Futures cut in the 50 free with a best time of 23.79. She set this back in 2019 at the IHSA Sectional Championships.

Duquesne University is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They are a Division I swim program, and compete in the Atlantic-10 (A-10) Conference.

At the 2022 A-10 Championships, Duquesne finished second out of 11 teams. They fell to George Washington University, who finished with 701.5 points to Duquesne’s 509.

In the 50 free, the Dukes had one person qualify for the A final and one person qualify for the B final at A10s. With her best time, Rzeznik would’ve finished 23rd and been the third-fastest swimmer for Duquesne.

In the 100 fly, she would’ve finished ninth in the heats, making it back in B final, and there was only one Duke who swam faster than Rzeznik’s best last season, graduate student Mendy De Rooi. She clocked a 53.08 and finished second overall. Without De Rooi next season, Rzeznik could enter the 2022-2023 season as Dusquesne’s top butterflier.

Rzeznik chose Duquesne because it offered her everything she was looking for in a higher ed institution. This includes the chance to train and compete at a high collegiate level, while studying to become a nurse in an environment that promotes personal growth and development.

In the fall, Rzeznik will be joining fellow class of 2026 commits Kayla Johnson, Sydney Severini, and Kate Simpson in Pittsburgh.

