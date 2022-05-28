Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For June 2022

Comments: 1

The month of the 2022 FINA World Championships has finally arrived with the elite international event coming to us from Budapest later this month.

There is a sprinkling of additional international meets also on the calendar to keep our swimming appetites satisfied while the Commonwealth Games and European Championships are also on the horizon for later this summer.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

06/01 – 06/04 Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo (USA)

06/13 – 06/15 Estonian Cup (EST)

06/17 – 06/19 Latvian Short Course Championships (LAT)
06/18 – 06/25 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Swimming (HUN)

06/23 – 06/26 Danish Long Course Championships (DEN)
06/25 – 07/05 Mediterranean Games (ALG)
06/26 – 07/03 World University Games, Swimming (CHN)
06/28 – 07/02 Belarus Open (BLR)

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nono
48 minutes ago

I believe World University Games has been rescheduled to 2023.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by Nono
1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!