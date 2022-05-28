High-Level International Meets For June 2022

The month of the 2022 FINA World Championships has finally arrived with the elite international event coming to us from Budapest later this month.

There is a sprinkling of additional international meets also on the calendar to keep our swimming appetites satisfied while the Commonwealth Games and European Championships are also on the horizon for later this summer.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

06/01 – 06/04 Pro Swim Series Mission Viejo (USA)

06/13 – 06/15 Estonian Cup (EST)

06/17 – 06/19 Latvian Short Course Championships (LAT)

06/18 – 06/25 FINA World Aquatics Championships, Swimming (HUN)

06/23 – 06/26 Danish Long Course Championships (DEN)

06/25 – 07/05 Mediterranean Games (ALG)

06/26 – 07/03 World University Games, Swimming (CHN)

06/28 – 07/02 Belarus Open (BLR)