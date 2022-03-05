Mizunuma Becomes First Japanese Man Ever Under 51 Seconds In 100 Fly

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

Wednesday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 5th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for 2022 Budapest World Championships, 2022 Asian Games, World University Games

While competing on the final day of action at this 2022 Japanese Selection Meet, Naoki Mizunuma became the first-ever man from the nation to dip under the 51-second barrier in the 100m butterfly.

Here in Tokyo, 25-year-old ripped a big-time 50.86 to take gold, break the barrier and establish a new Japanese national record. His 50.86 swim was comprised of splits of 23.95/26.91 to wreck his previous PB of 51.03 he logged in April of last year.

Mizunuma just sneaked into the final, taking up the 7th seed with a morning effort of 52.33 before he swam lights out.

The Tokyo Frog King’s effort here slashed .14 off of the previous Japanese standard of 51.00 Kohei Kawamoto first put on the books in 2009 before Takeshi Kawamoto matched it last year.

Worldwide, Mizunuma now ranks as the 20th fastest man in history in this event while he inserts himself onto the all-time Asian performers at #2. Only Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has been faster, owning the continental record at 50.39.

Of note, the silver medalist in tonight’s 100m fly, Katsuhiro Matsumoto was just over the previous record himself, hitting 51.18 as runner-up. That result obliterates the 2019 World Championships 200 free silver medalist’s previous PB of 51.47, now making Matsumoto Japan’s 6th fastest man in history.

Additional Notes for Day 4: