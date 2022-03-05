Japan’s Hanaguruma Enters The Sub-2:08 200 Breaststroke Chat

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

While competing on the final day of the 2022 Japanese Selection Meet, 22-year-old Yu Hanaguruma ripped a new lifetime best of 2:07.99 to take gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

En route, Hanaguruma beat out the likes of Olympians Ryuya Mura and Shoma Sato, who settled for silver and bronze with respective efforts of 2:08.11 and 2:08.26.

Splitting 1:02.66/1:05.33, Hanaguruma crushed his previous lifetime best of 2:08.95, a mark he put up in June of 2021. In doing so, Hanaguruma now becomes the 7th man from Japan to have broken the 2:08 barrier in this 200m breast event, one in which three different Japanese men have owned the World Record in recent history.

Japan’s Sub-2:08 200 Breaststroker Men

Shoma Sato – PB 2:06.40 Ippei Watanabe – PB 2:06.67 (former WR) Akihiro Yamaguchi – PB 2:07.01 (former WR) Yasuhiro Koseki – PB 2:07.18 Kosuke Kitajima – PB 2:07.51 (former WR) Ryuya Mura – PB 2:07.58 Yu Hanaguruma – PB 2:07.99

Hanaguruma first introduced himself to the world at the 2018 Youth Olympics, where he took the 200m breaststroke gold there in Argentina in 2:11.63.