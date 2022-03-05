Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Japan’s Hanaguruma Enters The Sub-2:08 200 Breaststroke Chat

Comments: 4

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

While competing on the final day of the 2022 Japanese Selection Meet, 22-year-old Yu Hanaguruma ripped a new lifetime best of 2:07.99 to take gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke.

En route, Hanaguruma beat out the likes of Olympians Ryuya Mura and Shoma Sato, who settled for silver and bronze with respective efforts of 2:08.11 and 2:08.26.

Splitting 1:02.66/1:05.33, Hanaguruma crushed his previous lifetime best of 2:08.95, a mark he put up in June of 2021. In doing so, Hanaguruma now becomes the 7th man from Japan to have broken the 2:08 barrier in this 200m breast event, one in which three different Japanese men have owned the World Record in recent history.

Japan’s Sub-2:08 200 Breaststroker Men

  1. Shoma Sato – PB 2:06.40
  2. Ippei Watanabe – PB 2:06.67 (former WR)
  3. Akihiro Yamaguchi – PB 2:07.01 (former WR)
  4. Yasuhiro Koseki – PB 2:07.18
  5. Kosuke Kitajima – PB 2:07.51 (former WR)
  6. Ryuya Mura – PB 2:07.58
  7. Yu Hanaguruma – PB 2:07.99

Hanaguruma first introduced himself to the world at the 2018 Youth Olympics, where he took the 200m breaststroke gold there in Argentina in 2:11.63.

4
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
The unoriginal Tim
1 hour ago

Great pacing.

1
0
Reply
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

Did Sato not qualify for the 200 breast then?

0
0
Reply
swimmerfromjapananduk
Reply to  Khachaturian
22 minutes ago

no as you need to be top 2 as well as make the minimum time

0
0
Reply
Negative Nora (they/them)
1 hour ago

It’s like they pull a new up and coming 200 breaststroker out of a hat every year or two

Last edited 1 hour ago by Negative Nora (they/them)
8
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!