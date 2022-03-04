Japanese 200 Fly Prowess: Honda Clocks 1:54.04, Hayashi Rips 2:06.41

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

Wednesday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 5th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for 2022 Budapest World Championships, 2022 Asian Games, World University Games

Although no major records were broken on day 3 of the 2022 Japanese Selection Meet, key players continued to make their marks on this 4-day affair in Tokyo.

Among them was the reigning 200m fly Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda, with the 20-year-old taking on his bread-and-butter event. And he indeed shined brightly, taking the 2fly here in a super quick time of 1:54.04.

Splitting 54.35/59.69, Honda was the only swimmer to get under 1:55, with teammate Terada Takumi next in line with a solid 1:55.21. Of note, Honda’s time in Tokyo for silver came in at 1:53.73, so the man was less than half a second off of that performance at this domestic meet.

Surprisingly, Suzuka Hasegawa dropped the 200m fly for the women; we’re trying to find out what the reasoning is.

In her stead, it was Kina Hayashi who grabbed the gold, producing a time of 2:06.41.

Opening in 1:00.67 and bringing it home in 1:05.74, Hayashi’s time here checks in as a new lifetime best, hacking half a second off of the 2:06.91 she produced at the 2021 Japan Inter-Collegiate Championships.

She now hops over Yuko Nakanishi to become the 3rd fastest women’s 200m flyer ever stemming from Japan. For additional perspective, Hayashi’s time here would have rendered her as the 4th place finisher at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Top 5 Japanese Women’s LCM 200 Butterfly Performers, All Time

Natsumi Hoshi, 2:04.69 (2012) Suzuka Hasegawa, 2:06.29 (2017) Kina Hayashi, 2:06.41 (2022) Yuko Nakanishi, 2:06.52 (2006) Hiroko Makino, 2:06.92 (2017)

Megastar Daiya Seto was also in the water tonight, handily winning the men’s 200m IM with a dependable effort of 1:57.09. That represents the fastest time in the world for 2022.

Rikako Ikee also did some damage, clocking a time of 54.02 to beat out Rio Shirai in the women’s 100m free. Shirai settled for silver in 54.67 with both women just missing the 53.96 mark needed to qualify for the individual event for Budapest. Ikee did make the grade for the medley relay, however.

Additional Winners: