Aydan Horrigan Stays In-State, Commits to North Florida’s Class of 2026

Aydan Horrigan of Coast Aquatics has verbally committed to the University of North Florida’s class of 2026.

Horrigan is a current senior at Niceville High School, also located in northern Florida. She recently swam a lifetime best 400 IM time of 4:32.03 at the Southeastern LSC Short Course Championships in late February to place 5th.

At the same meet, she dropped a season-best time of 59.20 in the 100 back, just .08 off her lifetime best time from March 2021.

Top SCY Times:

400 IM – 4:32.03

200 back – 2:05.40

100 back – 59.12

50 back – 28.28r

200 IM – 2:09.72

Horrigan stands to make a huge impact at UNF for multiple reasons, one being that the Ospreys only had one finalist in the women’s 400 IM at the 2022 CCSA Conference Championships this season. That was senior Makenzie Blaakm who placed 17th.

Horrigan’s recent lifetime best would have placed 13th.

Secondly, the highest placing finishers in each of the events listed above for UNF at this year’s championship meet were all seniors. And the Ospreys will need to replenish that roster depth once they graduate.

Horrigan has CCSA Conference Championship finalist potential in 3 other individual events (note that the CCSA Conference holds A, B, and C finals of 9 swimmers each.) Her lifetime best times would have placed 16th in the 200 back, 23rd in the 200 IM, and 27th in the 100 back.

She also has a background in distance swimming where her lifetime best 1650 free time, 18:02.23, would have placed 19th overall.

Currently, senior Anne Fletcher leads UNF’s backstroke squad; she placed 17th in the 200 back and 13th in the 100 back. Taylor Warren, a sophomore, was next-fastest this season; she finished 18th in the 100 back and 22nd in the 200 back. In the 200 IM, senior Julianna Graf was the highest-placing finisher for the Ospreys in 14th place.

North Florida women’s program is coming off an 8th place finish at the 2022 CCSA Conference Championships under head coach Ian Coffey.

Horrigan joins Kate Eaton, Allea Jensen, Kylie Loving, Amelia Hildebrand, Ellie Hixenbaugh, and Claire Kerber in UNF’s class of 2026 commits.

