Multiple Records Fall During 200 Freestyle Relay at Men’s Pac-12 Championships

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 200 freestyle relay final at the Men’s Pac-12 Championships on Thursday night, Cal touched first (1:15.00) in a Pac-12 meet championship record time. The previous record (1:15.54) was held by Stanford and set in 2009. In 2020, Cal tied Stanford’s meet record.

The record breaking lineup included:

Seeliger’s split on the relay (18.73) was faster than his winning time from individual 50 freestyle earlier in the session (18.84). This time breaks Brad Tandy’s Pac-12 meet record in the 50 freestyle (18.80) from 2014, and sits 3rd in the NCAA this season.

Taking 2nd in the 200 freestyle relay was Arizona State (1:15.40), which was also under the Pac-12 record. Arizona State broke their school record (1:16.60), which was set earlier this season at the NC State Invitational in November 2021 with the same lineup.