Multiple Records Fall During 200 Freestyle Relay at Men’s Pac-12 Championships

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 11:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PST)
In the 200 freestyle relay final at the Men’s Pac-12 Championships on Thursday night, Cal touched first (1:15.00) in a Pac-12 meet championship record time. The previous record (1:15.54) was held by Stanford and set in 2009. In 2020, Cal tied Stanford’s meet record.
The record breaking lineup included:
- Bjorn Seeliger (18.73)
- Jack Alexy (18.57)
- Daniel Carr (18.80)
- Marcos Rico Peng (18.90)
Seeliger’s split on the relay (18.73) was faster than his winning time from individual 50 freestyle earlier in the session (18.84). This time breaks Brad Tandy’s Pac-12 meet record in the 50 freestyle (18.80) from 2014, and sits 3rd in the NCAA this season.
Taking 2nd in the 200 freestyle relay was Arizona State (1:15.40), which was also under the Pac-12 record. Arizona State broke their school record (1:16.60), which was set earlier this season at the NC State Invitational in November 2021 with the same lineup.
|ASU November 2021 Team Record
|ASU March 2022 Team Record
|Jack Dolan (19.12)
|Jack Dolan (18.87)
|Grant House (19.18)
|Grant House (18.81)
|Carter Swift (19.17)
|Carter Swift (19.18)
|Cody Bybee (19.13)
|Cody Bybee (18.44)
|1:16.60
|1:15.40
I don’t have Pac12 network…are they swimming relays spaced apart like big10’s or are the relays are next to each other? (Does anyone really think the spacing apart makes a difference?)