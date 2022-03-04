Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Multiple Records Fall During 200 Freestyle Relay at Men’s Pac-12 Championships

by Sarah Berman 1

March 04th, 2022 College, Pac-12, Records

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the 200 freestyle relay final at the Men’s Pac-12 Championships on Thursday night, Cal touched first (1:15.00) in a Pac-12 meet championship record time. The previous record (1:15.54) was held by Stanford and set in 2009. In 2020, Cal tied Stanford’s meet record.

The record breaking lineup included:

Seeliger’s split on the relay (18.73) was faster than his winning time from individual 50 freestyle earlier in the session (18.84). This time breaks Brad Tandy’s Pac-12 meet record in the 50 freestyle (18.80) from 2014, and sits 3rd in the NCAA this season.

Taking 2nd in the 200 freestyle relay was Arizona State (1:15.40), which was also under the Pac-12 record. Arizona State broke their school record (1:16.60), which was set earlier this season at the NC State Invitational in November 2021 with the same lineup. 

ASU November 2021 Team Record ASU March 2022 Team Record
Jack Dolan (19.12) Jack Dolan (18.87)
Grant House (19.18) Grant House (18.81)
Carter Swift (19.17) Carter Swift (19.18)
Cody Bybee (19.13) Cody Bybee (18.44)
1:16.60 1:15.40

