Cal and Arizona State both Beat Pac-12 Record with 2:45 400 Free Relays

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 11:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PST)
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS:
- NCAA – 2:44.31, NC State (R.Held, J. Ress, J. Molacek, C. Stewart), 2018
PAC-12 – 2:46.41, 2019 CAL (Jensen, Sendyk, Hoffer, Seliskar) PAC-12 Champ – 2:46.92, California (M Jensen, P Sendyk, D Carr, R Hoffer), 2020
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:50.99
Top 3:
- CAL ‘A’ – 2:45.94
- ASU ‘A’ – 2:45.95
- STAN ‘A’ – 2:47.17
Cal and Arizona State sent the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships out in style, both beating the Pac-12 record, and giving us an incredible race in the process. Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, who won the 100 free earlier in tonight’s session, provided a heroic 40.91 anchor split, getting his hand on the wall 0.01 seconds ahead of Arizona State’s Leon Marchand.
Both performances were, of course, program records. For Cal, they down a 3-year-old record of 2:46.41, which was set at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Arizona State beat out their previous of 2:47.24. That record was set in 2020, and included Jack Dolan and Carter Swift, both of whom were on tonight’s relay.
In addition to the new Pac-12 conference record for Cal, the Golden Bears and Sun Devils are now the 2 fastest teams in the NCAA this season in the event. Additionally, their times tonight make them the 4th and 5th fastest programs in history in the SCY 400 free relay.
Here is a split comparison between the newly-updated all-time top 5 programs in the 400 free relays:
Note: To be clear, Cal and ASU’s times tonight make them the 4th and 5th fastest programs in NCAA history. Both NC State and Texas have been faster than tonight’s times on multiple occasions.
|Swimmer
|NC State – 2018 NCAA Championships
|Texas – 2019 NCAA Championships
|Florida – 2018 NCAA Championships
|CAL – 2022 Pac-12 Championships
|ASU – 2022 Pac-12 Championships
|1st
|Ryan Held (41.05)
|Daniel Krueger (41.73)
|Khader Baqlah (42.28)
|Dylan Hawk (42.19)
|Grant House (41.77)
|2nd
|Justin Ress (40.62)
|John Shebat (41.65)
|Jan Switkowski (41.25)
|Jack Alexy (41.14)
|Carter Swift (41.46)
|3rd
|Jacob Molacek (41.02)
|Tate Jackson (40.98)
|Caeleb Dressel (40.25)
|Hugo Gonzalez (41.70)
|Jack Dolan (41.46)
|4th
|Coleman Stewart (41.62)
|Townley Haas (40.76)
|Mark Szaranek (41.95)
|Bjorn Seeliger (40.91)
|Leon Marchand (41.26)
|FINAL TIME
|2:44.31
|2:45.12
|2:45.73
|2:45.94
|2:45.95
Notably, one thing Cal’s relay tonight has in common with the 3 relays that have previously been faster is that all four teams had a 40-point split on their relay.
Another thing of note: Arizona State’s Grant House broke the ASU program record with his 41.77 lead-off split.