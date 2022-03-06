Cal and Arizona State both Beat Pac-12 Record with 2:45 400 Free Relays

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY FINALS LIVE RECAP

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS:

NCAA – 2:44.31, NC State (R.Held, J. Ress, J. Molacek, C. Stewart), 2018

PAC-12 – 2:46.41, 2019 CAL (Jensen, Sendyk, Hoffer, Seliskar)

PAC-12 Champ – 2:46.92, California (M Jensen, P Sendyk, D Carr, R Hoffer), 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 2:50.99

Top 3:

CAL ‘A’ – 2:45.94 ASU ‘A’ – 2:45.95 STAN ‘A’ – 2:47.17

Cal and Arizona State sent the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships out in style, both beating the Pac-12 record, and giving us an incredible race in the process. Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger, who won the 100 free earlier in tonight’s session, provided a heroic 40.91 anchor split, getting his hand on the wall 0.01 seconds ahead of Arizona State’s Leon Marchand.

Both performances were, of course, program records. For Cal, they down a 3-year-old record of 2:46.41, which was set at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Arizona State beat out their previous of 2:47.24. That record was set in 2020, and included Jack Dolan and Carter Swift, both of whom were on tonight’s relay.

In addition to the new Pac-12 conference record for Cal, the Golden Bears and Sun Devils are now the 2 fastest teams in the NCAA this season in the event. Additionally, their times tonight make them the 4th and 5th fastest programs in history in the SCY 400 free relay.

Here is a split comparison between the newly-updated all-time top 5 programs in the 400 free relays:

Note: To be clear, Cal and ASU’s times tonight make them the 4th and 5th fastest programs in NCAA history. Both NC State and Texas have been faster than tonight’s times on multiple occasions.

Notably, one thing Cal’s relay tonight has in common with the 3 relays that have previously been faster is that all four teams had a 40-point split on their relay.

Another thing of note: Arizona State’s Grant House broke the ASU program record with his 41.77 lead-off split.