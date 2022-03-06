Daily Swim Coach Workout #633

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [2/28/22]

PPP Sectionals [3 (4-5-6) days !]

Prepare/Process/Keep it Fun and Lite!

2x

2×100 free dpc, breath 5, fast [email protected]:35

2×75 progressio: hinge-fist-full dpc-delta hand speed @1:30

2×50 HVO dr into sw ch [email protected]:00

2×25 scull or Bkwds Fr or sign ball or strike and hold @ Coaches

Sectionals



Paddles

5×50 fr drop breath to fewest @1:00

6×25 o=r e=l dpc ch @:30

6×25 knuckle build ch @:35

Finz

2×50 u/o, o/u porpoise flow @1:00

2×25 shoot [email protected]:50

2×50 u/o,o/u porp glow @1:00

2×25 max velocity b/[email protected]:[email protected]:50

5×50 form G1 meditative stroke [email protected] on themes (anchor/vault/dpc/hold water/flow) choice

Pace Connection Work:

150 fr/ch/fr form flow g1

100 ch Build to RP

125 fr/ch flow g1

75 @ RP

2×100 form fr flow

2×50 @ RP

4×50 form rebuild

8×25 o=front end rp blocks e=back end rp push

All @Coach, take time to get it all right!

50 form rebuild

[20 bobs balanced]

400 social kick w board fr/pr by 100

400 pull breathing 3-4-5-6 by 100

4×25 MP turns w partner

4x relay exchange w partners

2×25 race blocks work start @Coach

5×50 warm down rebuild

Non Taper

(Coach Brandon, you can adjust or do something different, but something like this)



16×50 kick [4desc to tip/4 hold tip x2]

8×150 (1st and last 25 fly)

[A)[email protected]:00/[email protected]:55/[email protected]:00/[email protected]:50]

pull

2x

200 breath 5 G3

4×25 max ch G5

2×100 breath 5 G3

4×25 max ch G5

8×75 IM work

[2=fly-fly-bk, 2=bk-bk-br, 2=br-br-fr, 2=fly-bk-br]

turns

warm down