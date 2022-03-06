Daily Swim Coach Workout #633

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday [2/28/22]
PPP Sectionals [3 (4-5-6) days !]
Prepare/Process/Keep it Fun and Lite!
2x
2×100 free dpc, breath 5, fast [email protected]:35
2×75 progressio: hinge-fist-full dpc-delta hand speed @1:30
2×50 HVO dr into sw ch [email protected]:00
2×25 scull or Bkwds Fr or sign ball or strike and hold @ Coaches
Sectionals
Paddles
5×50 fr drop breath to fewest @1:00
6×25 o=r e=l dpc ch @:30
6×25 knuckle build ch @:35
Finz
2×50 u/o, o/u porpoise flow @1:00
2×25 shoot [email protected]:50
2×50 u/o,o/u porp glow @1:00
2×25 max velocity b/[email protected]:[email protected]:50
5×50 form G1 meditative stroke [email protected] on themes (anchor/vault/dpc/hold water/flow) choice
Pace Connection Work:
150 fr/ch/fr form flow g1
100 ch Build to RP
125 fr/ch flow g1
75 @ RP
2×100 form fr flow
2×50 @ RP
4×50 form rebuild
8×25 o=front end rp blocks e=back end rp push
All @Coach, take time to get it all right!
50 form rebuild
[20 bobs balanced]
400 social kick w board fr/pr by 100
400 pull breathing 3-4-5-6 by 100
4×25 MP turns w partner
4x relay exchange w partners
2×25 race blocks work start @Coach
5×50 warm down rebuild
Non Taper
(Coach Brandon, you can adjust or do something different, but something like this)
16×50 kick [4desc to tip/4 hold tip x2]
8×150 (1st and last 25 fly)
[A)[email protected]:00/[email protected]:55/[email protected]:00/[email protected]:50]
pull
2x
200 breath 5 G3
4×25 max ch G5
2×100 breath 5 G3
4×25 max ch G5
8×75 IM work
[2=fly-fly-bk, 2=bk-bk-br, 2=br-br-fr, 2=fly-bk-br]
turns
warm down
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.