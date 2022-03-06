2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 3

Stanford – 579.50 points Cal – 516.50 points ASU – 459.50 points Arizona – 331.50 points USC – 313 points Utah – 237 points

The final session of the 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships is here, and with it we’ll see finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, as well as timed finals of the 1650 free and 400 free relay.

Cal set themselves up just about as well as they possibly could have this morning, racking up 16 A finalists. They stand a very good chance of catching Stanford, who has led the meet since day 1. Arizona State also had a great morning, but they have a lot more ground to make up.

First up is the fastest heat of the 1650 free, where Arizona’s Brooks Fail is the top seed. Stanford’s Grant Shoults‘ who has swum well so far this week, is also in the fastest heat.

Next up is the 200 back, which Stanford’s Leon MacAlister led this morning. He’ll have a tough battle on his though, as the Pac-12 meet record holder Daniel Carr (Cal) and 2021 NCAA runner-up Destin Lasco (Cal) are both in the A final as well.

Top-seeded Andrei Minakov (Stanford) was a bit off this morning in the 100 free, leaving him 9th, just out of the championship final. All eyes will be on the B final to see whether or not the 100 fly champion puts up a special performance in the B final. In the A final, 50 free champion Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger and 200 free champion Arizona State’s Grant House are set to fight it out. Cal freshman Jack Alexy broke through this morning, and tied for 1st with Seeliger.

Cal star Reece Whitley was in command of the 200 breast this morning, and is looking for yet another Pac-12 title in the event. Teammate Hugo Gonzalez nearly swam a personal best this morning, so we’ll be watching to see if he has a little something extra left in the tank tonight. ASU’s Leon Marchand, who has been absolutely incredible all meet, is in the mix as well.

Cal 5th year Trenton Julian led the 200 fly this morning. The seeding is tight in tonight’s A final, but Julian’s season best and personal best are both the fastest in the field by a solid margin.

MEN’S 1650 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS:

NCAA – 14:12.08

Pac-12 – 14:24.35

Pac-12 Champ –

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 14:37.31

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS:

NCAA – 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, CAL (2016)

PAC-12 – 1:35.73, Ryan Murphy, CAL (2016)

PAC-12 Champ – 1:37.87, Daniel Carr , CAL (2020)

, CAL (2020) NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:39.13

Top 3:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINALS:

NCAA – 39.90, Caeleb Dressel, Florida (2018)

PAC-12 – 40.76, Vladmir Morozov, USC (2013)

PAC-12 Champ – 41.38, Vladmir Morozov, USC (2013)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 41.71

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS:

NCAA – 1:47.91 Will Licon, Texas (2017)

PAC-12 – 1:48.53 2020 Reecce Whitley, CAL (2020)

PAC-12 Champ – 1:48.86 Reece Whitley , CAL (2021)

, CAL (2021) NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:52.28

Top 3:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINALS:

NCAA – 1:37.35, Jack Conger, Texas (2017)

PAC-12 – 1:38.53, Trenton Julian , CAL (2021)

, CAL (2021) PAC-12 Champ – 1:38.53, Trenton Julian , CAL (2021)

, CAL (2021) NCAA ‘A’ – 1:40.44

Top 3:

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINALS:

Top 3: