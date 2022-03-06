Leon Marchand Unleashes 1:50.39 200 BR to Win Pac-12 Title, #3 Freshman Ever

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

SATURDAY FINALS LIVE RECAP

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINALS:

NCAA – 1:47.91 Will Licon, Texas (2017)

PAC-12 – 1:48.53 2020 Reecce Whitley, CAL (2020)

PAC-12 Champ – 1:48.86 Reece Whitley , CAL (2021)

NCAA 'A' Cut – 1:52.28

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand simply cannot be stopped. After winning the 200 and 400 IM earlier in the meet, and becoming the fastest freshman in NCAA history in both, Marchand did the improbable, winning the Pac-12 200 breast title over conference record holder Reece Whitley.

Marchand’s swim marked a massive personal best, and he absolutely shattered the Arizona State program record with the performance. Prior to the 1:52.97 Marchand swam in prelims, the ASU record stood at 1:53.54, a mark which was set in 2017 by Christian Lorenz.

With the swim, Marchand is now the #10 performer all-time, and the 3rd-fastest freshman in history, behind only Max McHugh and Matthew Fallon. Notably, Fallon (Penn) is also a freshman this year. McHugh is the fastest freshman in the history of the NCAA, coming in at 1:49.41, and Fallon is right behind at 1:49.71.

Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 10 performers in the SCY 200 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 1:47.91 Will Licon 2017 Championships 2 1:48.53 Reece Whitley 2020 Cal vs Stanford Men 3 1:48.66 Kevin Cordes 2014 Championships 4 1:48.70 Andrew Seliskar 2019 NCAA Championships 5 1:49.02 Max McHugh 2021 NCAA Championships 6 1:49.31 Cody Miller 2017 Winter Nationals 7 1:49.38 Josh Prenot 2016 NCAAs 8 1:49.71 Matthew Fallon 2021 Zippy Invitational 9 1:49.90 Ian Finnerty 2019 NCAA Championships 10 1:50.39 Leon Marchand 2022 Pac-12 Championships

Looking at this list, it’s important to note that 4 of the top 10 swimmers of all-time will be competing in the 200 breast at NCAAs later this month.