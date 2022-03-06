Summer McIntosh Breaks 2nd WJR In As Many Days With 2:05.81 200 Butterfly

2022 CANADIAN SELECTION TRIALS PREP EVENT

March 3-6, 2022

Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario

Long Course Meters (LCM)

After breaking her first world junior record of the meet with a 4:29.12 400 IM, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh has downed another, this time with a 2:05.81 200 butterfly. She is the first junior in history to get under the 2:06-mark, improving upon Japan’s Suzuka Hasegawa‘s 2:06.29 from back in 2017.

With that time, McIntosh has also narrowly improved upon Audrey Lacroix‘s former mark of 2:05.95, which she set at the 2009 World Championships in Rome. McIntosh went out roughly half a second faster than Lacroix did in 2009 and came back slightly slower on the last two 50s.

Split Comparisons

McIntosh – 2022 Hasagawa Lacroix – 2009 50 28.43 28.57 28.88 100 1:00.07 (31.64) 1:00.42 (31.85) 1:00.60 (31.92) 150 1:33.02 (32.95) 1:32.93 (32.51) 1:33.29 (32.69) 200 2:05.81 (32.79) 2:06.29 (33.36) 2:05.95 (32.66)

McIntosh entered the meet with a 2:13.58 best time in the 200 fly from March 2020, got down to a 2:08.81 in the prelims, and improved again during finals with this Canadian record-breaking swim. McIntosh has now broken two world junior records in two days in events that she didn’t swim during her Olympic debut.

At the Tokyo Games in 2021, McIntosh raced the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle for Canada. In the former, she put up a 1:56.82 for 9th place overall and she swam a 4:02.42 Canadian record in the latter to get 4th place.

McIntosh also swam on the 4×200 freestyle relay final, in which Canada finished 4th with a national record of 7:43.77.

After the Games, McIntosh raced in the International Swimming League for the Toronto Titans and broke the short course Canadian record in the 400 freestyle (3:57.75). To cap off 2021, she raced to an 8:13.37 at the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships, which was also a new Canadian record.

McIntosh will wrap up her meet on Sunday by racing the 400 freestyle.