Summer McIntosh Breaks 2nd WJR In As Many Days With 2:05.81 200 Butterfly

2022 CANADIAN SELECTION TRIALS PREP EVENT
- March 3-6, 2022
- Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, Toronto, Ontario
- Long Course Meters (LCM)
After breaking her first world junior record of the meet with a 4:29.12 400 IM, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh has downed another, this time with a 2:05.81 200 butterfly. She is the first junior in history to get under the 2:06-mark, improving upon Japan’s Suzuka Hasegawa‘s 2:06.29 from back in 2017.
With that time, McIntosh has also narrowly improved upon Audrey Lacroix‘s former mark of 2:05.95, which she set at the 2009 World Championships in Rome. McIntosh went out roughly half a second faster than Lacroix did in 2009 and came back slightly slower on the last two 50s.
Split Comparisons
|McIntosh – 2022
|Hasagawa
|Lacroix – 2009
|50
|28.43
|28.57
|28.88
|100
|1:00.07 (31.64)
|1:00.42 (31.85)
|1:00.60 (31.92)
|150
|1:33.02 (32.95)
|1:32.93 (32.51)
|1:33.29 (32.69)
|200
|2:05.81 (32.79)
|2:06.29 (33.36)
|2:05.95 (32.66)
McIntosh entered the meet with a 2:13.58 best time in the 200 fly from March 2020, got down to a 2:08.81 in the prelims, and improved again during finals with this Canadian record-breaking swim. McIntosh has now broken two world junior records in two days in events that she didn’t swim during her Olympic debut.
At the Tokyo Games in 2021, McIntosh raced the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle for Canada. In the former, she put up a 1:56.82 for 9th place overall and she swam a 4:02.42 Canadian record in the latter to get 4th place.
McIntosh also swam on the 4×200 freestyle relay final, in which Canada finished 4th with a national record of 7:43.77.
After the Games, McIntosh raced in the International Swimming League for the Toronto Titans and broke the short course Canadian record in the 400 freestyle (3:57.75). To cap off 2021, she raced to an 8:13.37 at the 2021 Short Course World Swimming Championships, which was also a new Canadian record.
McIntosh will wrap up her meet on Sunday by racing the 400 freestyle.
These are just a prep meet in advance of the WC Trials, which aren’t until another month. So she is likely not tapered at this meet. Will be interesting to see what times she does then.
Rested but not tapered
Please please please get Ben back. She’s a jewel for Canadian swimming. Her coach should be untouchable. If he needs a raise, negotiate. But she has superstar potential. This is the kind of talent that can change the sport for Canada and attract the best young athletes who choose the more “mainstream sports”.
Well only according to FINA, for whom history began on April 1, 2014. Otherwise she’s 40 years late to the party.
It’s a fantastic swim nonetheless. Thought she might be capable of such a time after taking out the 400 IM in 60.7. Unreal versatility for someone who got their big international break as a 400 freestyler.
history began on April 1st, 2014. Everything before that was a mistake
Also Mary Meagher- 2:05.95 at age 16. Considering how few swimmers even today are under the Meagher line, it’s looking like a very good year for Ms. McIntosh
in 1981
I don’t think she wore goggles. And the suits were definitely not tech
No goggles! https://youtu.be/3lmCEjE0if0
Have we ever had a 15-year-old hold two WJRs ever in history? Either gender?
Ledecky in 2013
WJRs didn’t exist in 2013.
Tracy Caulkins, 3 WRs, age 15, 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 fly. I suppose they would have been World Junior records had such a thing existed.
Mary t 100/200 fly in 1980, ian thorpe 200/400 free in 1998
Her versatility is insane we’re seeing the rise of a young Canadian star who may do what Regan smith did in 2019
add in her 400 im time, which is her dominating a “weak” event
Never questioned for one second she would do it…..SUMMER 🇨🇦🇨🇦🌞🌞!!! What will she bring tomorrow in the 200 IM.