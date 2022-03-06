Ryan Murphy Looks to Paris with Excitement: “I have room to improve”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CST): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Reported by Ben Dornan.
Men’s 200 Backstroke
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92
- American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92
- US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14
- Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04
Top 3:
- Ryan Murphy: 1:56.78
- Shaine Casas: 1:58.09
- Sam Stewart: 2:00.30
Ryan Murphy could not be stopped in the men’s 200 backstroke final, powering to the wall in a 1:56.78 to himself to the top of the world rankings for 2022. Murphy was behind runner-up Shaine Casas at the halfway mark, having split a 57.46 to Casas’ 56.87.
Murphy closed with a sub-minute split of 59.32 to get gold and replace Yohan Ndoye-Brouard’s former #1 global time of 1:58.83. Casas also got under that time with his 1:58.09 to become #2 in the world this year. Murphy swam a PB in this event back in 2018 with a 1:53.57 and put up a 1:54.15 at the Tokyo Games last summer to win a silver medal.