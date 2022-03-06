Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ryan Murphy Looks to Paris with Excitement: “I have room to improve”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

  • World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92
  • American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92
  • US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08
  • World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14
  • Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04

Top 3:

  1. Ryan Murphy: 1:56.78
  2. Shaine Casas: 1:58.09
  3. Sam Stewart: 2:00.30

Ryan Murphy could not be stopped in the men’s 200 backstroke final, powering to the wall in a 1:56.78 to himself to the top of the world rankings for 2022. Murphy was behind runner-up Shaine Casas at the halfway mark, having split a 57.46 to Casas’ 56.87.

Murphy closed with a sub-minute split of 59.32 to get gold and replace Yohan Ndoye-Brouard’s former #1 global time of 1:58.83. Casas also got under that time with his 1:58.09 to become #2 in the world this year. Murphy swam a PB in this event back in 2018 with a 1:53.57 and put up a 1:54.15 at the Tokyo Games last summer to win a silver medal.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!