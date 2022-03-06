Ryan Murphy Looks to Paris with Excitement: “I have room to improve”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92

American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14

Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04

Top 3:

Ryan Murphy could not be stopped in the men’s 200 backstroke final, powering to the wall in a 1:56.78 to himself to the top of the world rankings for 2022. Murphy was behind runner-up Shaine Casas at the halfway mark, having split a 57.46 to Casas’ 56.87.

Murphy closed with a sub-minute split of 59.32 to get gold and replace Yohan Ndoye-Brouard’s former #1 global time of 1:58.83. Casas also got under that time with his 1:58.09 to become #2 in the world this year. Murphy swam a PB in this event back in 2018 with a 1:53.57 and put up a 1:54.15 at the Tokyo Games last summer to win a silver medal.