Olivia Smoliga on Having a Home Pro Swim: “Illinois is the best”

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Women’s 200 Backstroke

World Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

American Record: Regan Smith: 2:03.35

US Open Record: Missy Franklin (USA): 2:05.68

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:03.35

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA): 2:05.94

Top 3:

Claire Curzan swam her way to a 2:07.31 200 backstroke here, becoming the 5th fastest 18&U American in the event all-time. Curzan, who is known for her sprint freestyle and butterfly, shared in a post-race interview that she’s been training more backstroke in practice. Curzan came into the meet with a 2:10.16, hit a 2:09.95 in the prelims, and got down to a 2:07 in the final.

Curzan is now the second-fastest woman in the world in 2022 behind Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown who swam a 2:04.64 in February.

Olivia Smoliga put up a near-PB here to take the silver medal with a 2:09.35. Her fastest swim ever came in 2018 at US National Championships when she swam a 2:08.58. With that swim, Smoliga becomes the 3rd-fastest in the world for 2022.

Tegan O’Dell and Quinlan Hinerfeld touched in 3rd with a 2:14.52 and 4th in a 2:18.03, respectively, while Vera Conic was disqualified in the final.