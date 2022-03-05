2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 3

Stanford – 579.50 points Cal – 516.50 points ASU – 459.50 points Arizona – 331.50 points USC – 313 points Utah – 237 points

Cal made a huge move on Friday but still find themselves down 63 points to Stanford heading into the final day of the meet. This morning’s (or afternoon, depending on where you are) prelims session will be critical to whichever team ends up winning the title tonight. The 200 back is a huge event for the Bears, as they have 8 guys seeded in the top 16, led by Destin Lasco, the top seed in the event.

Stanford has the top seed in the 100 free, Andrei Minakov, who enters the meet with a season best of 41.69. It should be a really thrilling event, as Bjorn Seeliger, the 50 free champion, is right behind, and Grant House, the 200 free champion, is 3rd.

Reece Whitley is the top seed in the 200 breast by a very comfortable margin, coming in as the only swimmer under 1:50. Someone who is a little ways down on the psych sheet but we should definitely keep an eye on is Stanford freshman Ron Polonsky. Polonsky has had an incredible meet thus far, taking 3rd in the 200 IM, and 24th in the 400 IM.

Cal 5th year Trenton Julian is the top seed in the 200 fly, coming in as the only sub-1:40 in the field. The early heats of the 1650 will be swum later this afternoon. Arizona’s Brooks Fail is the top seed, and will be in lane 4 for the fastest heat, which will kick off tonight’s finals session.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS:

Top 8 Qualifiers:

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS:

Top 8 Qualifiers: