Grant House Lowers 200 Free Again, Now #6 Performer All-Time with 1:30.23

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 200 Freestyle:

A Standard: 1:32.05

B Standard: 1:36.32

Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar , Cal, 2019

, Cal, 2019 Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar , Cal, 2019

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.04

Top 3:

Grant House (ASU) – 1:30.23 Preston Forst (STAN) – 1:32.48 Trenton Julian (CAL) – 1:32.54

ASU’s Grant House isn’t done improving in the 200 free. After swimming a huge new personal best of 1:30.54 in the 200 free leading off the 800 free relay on Wednesday night, House undercut that time tonight, winning the Pac-12 title in 1:30.23.

The swim marks yet another ASU program record and a Pac-12 meet record. He was again just off Cal alum Andrew Seliskar‘s Pac-12 conference record of 1:30.14, which he swam at the 2019 NCAA Championships. With the swim, House now moves up to #6 all-time in the SCY 200 freestyle. Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 10 performers:

Rank Swimmer Time Meet 1 Dean Farris 1:29.15 2019 NCAAs 2 Kieran Smith 1:29.48 2021 SEC Champs 3 Townley Haas 1:29.50 2018 NCAAs 4 Blake Pieroni 1:29.63 2018 NCAAs 5 Andrew Seliskar 1:30.14 2019 NCAAs 6 Grant House 1:30.23 2022 Men’s Pac-12 Champs 7 Zach Apple 1:30.34 2019 NCAAs 8 Drew Kibler 1:30.39 2021 NCAAs 9 Shaine Casas 1:30.59 2021 NCAAs 10 Dylan Carter 1:30.95 2017 NCAAs

Additionally, House is now the fastest performer in the NCAA this season, edging out Florida’s Kieran Smith, who has been 1:30.42 this season. House and Smith are the only swimmers in the NCAA this season who have been under 1:31.

Here is the split comparison between House’s swim on Wednesday night, and his race tonight:

Split 800 Free Relay Lead-off – 2022 Pac-12 (Previous Personal Best) 2022 Pac-12 200 Free Final (New Personal Best) 1st 50 20.98 20.89 2nd 50 22.80 22.75 3rd 50 23.25 23.08 4th 50 23.51 23.51 Final Time 1:30.54 1:30.23

Compared to his previous best from Wednesday night, House was just a tick faster on each of the first 3 50s of the race, and matched his split exactly on the final 50.