Grant House Lowers 200 Free Again, Now #6 Performer All-Time with 1:30.23

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 11:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PST)
- Event Schedule
- Diving Results
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Live Stream
Men’s 200 Freestyle:
- A Standard: 1:32.05
- B Standard: 1:36.32
- Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 2019
Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 2019
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.04
Top 3:
- Grant House (ASU) – 1:30.23
- Preston Forst (STAN) – 1:32.48
- Trenton Julian (CAL) – 1:32.54
ASU’s Grant House isn’t done improving in the 200 free. After swimming a huge new personal best of 1:30.54 in the 200 free leading off the 800 free relay on Wednesday night, House undercut that time tonight, winning the Pac-12 title in 1:30.23.
The swim marks yet another ASU program record and a Pac-12 meet record. He was again just off Cal alum Andrew Seliskar‘s Pac-12 conference record of 1:30.14, which he swam at the 2019 NCAA Championships. With the swim, House now moves up to #6 all-time in the SCY 200 freestyle. Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 10 performers:
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Time
|Meet
|1
|Dean Farris
|1:29.15
|2019 NCAAs
|2
|Kieran Smith
|1:29.48
|2021 SEC Champs
|3
|Townley Haas
|1:29.50
|2018 NCAAs
|4
|Blake Pieroni
|1:29.63
|2018 NCAAs
|5
|Andrew Seliskar
|1:30.14
|2019 NCAAs
|6
|Grant House
|1:30.23
|2022 Men’s Pac-12 Champs
|7
|Zach Apple
|1:30.34
|2019 NCAAs
|8
|Drew Kibler
|1:30.39
|2021 NCAAs
|9
|Shaine Casas
|1:30.59
|2021 NCAAs
|10
|Dylan Carter
|1:30.95
|2017 NCAAs
Additionally, House is now the fastest performer in the NCAA this season, edging out Florida’s Kieran Smith, who has been 1:30.42 this season. House and Smith are the only swimmers in the NCAA this season who have been under 1:31.
Here is the split comparison between House’s swim on Wednesday night, and his race tonight:
|Split
|800 Free Relay Lead-off – 2022 Pac-12
(Previous Personal Best)
|2022 Pac-12 200 Free Final
(New Personal Best)
|1st 50
|20.98
|20.89
|2nd 50
|22.80
|22.75
|3rd 50
|23.25
|23.08
|4th 50
|23.51
|23.51
|Final Time
|1:30.54
|1:30.23
Compared to his previous best from Wednesday night, House was just a tick faster on each of the first 3 50s of the race, and matched his split exactly on the final 50.
House is in the house