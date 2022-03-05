2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

After two days of racing, the Stanford men have held onto their lead at the 2022 Pac-12 Swimming Championships. They’re the only team so far to break the 300-point barrier, while ASU sits at #2 with 261.5. It’ll be important for Cal to make some big moves tonight in order to work their way to a 5th-straight conference title.

Tonight’s lineup includes the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breast, 100 backstroke, and the 400 medley relay. Follow along below for live results and analysis.

Team Scores After Day 2:

Stanford, 363.5 Arizona State, 261.5 University of Arizona, 233.5 California, 221.5 University of Southern California, 209 University of Utah, 183

Men’s 400 IM:

A Standard: 3:39.16

B Standard: 3:51.46

Pac-12 Record: 3:35.29, Abrahm DeVine , Stanford, 2018

, Stanford, 2018 Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:36.60 Hugo Gonzalez , Cal, 2020

, Cal, 2020 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 3:45.67

Men’s 100 Butterfly:

A Standard: 44.96

B Standard: 47.43

Pac-12 Record: 44.18 Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009

Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.66 Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 46.29

Men’s 200 Freestyle:

A Standard: 1:32.05

B Standard: 1:36.32

Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar , Cal, 2019

, Cal, 2019 Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar , Cal, 2019

, Cal, 2019 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.04

Men’s 100 Breaststroke:

A standard: 51.59

B standard: 54.27

Pac-12 record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes , Arizona, 2014

, Arizona, 2014 Pac-12 championship record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering , USC, 2019

, USC, 2019 2021 NCAA invite time: 52.40

Men’s 100 Backstroke:

A standard: 44.94

B standard: 47.77

Pac-12 record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy , Cal, 2016

, Cal, 2016 Pac-12 championship record: 44.76, Ryan Murphy , Cal, 2017

, Cal, 2017 2021 NCAA invite time: 46.37

Men’s 400 Medley Relay