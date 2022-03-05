2022 Men’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, March 2-Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center, Federal Way, Washington
- Defending champions: Cal (4x)
- Start times: 11:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (PST)
- Event Schedule
- Diving Results
- Championship Central
- Live Results
- Live Stream
After two days of racing, the Stanford men have held onto their lead at the 2022 Pac-12 Swimming Championships. They’re the only team so far to break the 300-point barrier, while ASU sits at #2 with 261.5. It’ll be important for Cal to make some big moves tonight in order to work their way to a 5th-straight conference title.
Tonight’s lineup includes the 400 IM, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 100 breast, 100 backstroke, and the 400 medley relay. Follow along below for live results and analysis.
Team Scores After Day 2:
- Stanford, 363.5
- Arizona State, 261.5
- University of Arizona, 233.5
- California, 221.5
- University of Southern California, 209
- University of Utah, 183
Men’s 400 IM:
- A Standard: 3:39.16
- B Standard: 3:51.46
- Pac-12 Record: 3:35.29, Abrahm DeVine, Stanford, 2018
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:36.60 Hugo Gonzalez, Cal, 2020
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 3:45.67
Men’s 100 Butterfly:
- A Standard: 44.96
- B Standard: 47.43
- Pac-12 Record: 44.18 Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 44.66 Austin Staab, Stanford, 2009
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 46.29
Men’s 200 Freestyle:
- A Standard: 1:32.05
- B Standard: 1:36.32
- Pac-12 Record: 1:30.14, Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 2019
- Pac-12 Championship Record: 1:31.07, Andrew Seliskar, Cal, 2019
- 2021 NCAA Invite Time: 1:34.04
Men’s 100 Breaststroke:
- A standard: 51.59
- B standard: 54.27
- Pac-12 record: 50.04, Kevin Cordes, Arizona, 2014
- Pac-12 championship record: 50.78, Carsten Vissering, USC, 2019
- 2021 NCAA invite time: 52.40
Men’s 100 Backstroke:
- A standard: 44.94
- B standard: 47.77
- Pac-12 record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2016
- Pac-12 championship record: 44.76, Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2017
- 2021 NCAA invite time: 46.37
Men’s 400 Medley Relay
- A standard: 3:05.47
- B standard: 3:07.65
- Pac-12 record: 43.49, Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2016
- Pac-12 championship record: 44.76, Ryan Murphy, Cal, 2017
Name a more iconic duo than Cal and 100 backstroke reswims that end up mattering for A finals
Every year people seem shocked that Pac-12s are so late in the season.
But you always save the best for last.
Man tonight is going to be fast.
Go Bears!