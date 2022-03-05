Leon Marchand Rips 3:34.45 400 IM, Pac-12 Record and #2 Performance All-Time

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 400 IM:

A Standard: 3:39.16

B Standard: 3:51.46

Pac-12 Record: 3:35.29, Abrahm DeVine , Stanford, 2018

Pac-12 Championship Record: 3:36.60 Hugo Gonzalez , Cal, 2020

2021 NCAA Invite Time: 3:45.67

Arizona State freshman Leon Marchand is continuing to have a meet for the ages. After becoming the fastest freshman ever in the 200 IM last night, Marchand doubled down, winning the 400 IM as well, and posting the 2nd-fastest performance all-time in the process. That’s right – not only did Marchand shatter the Pac-12 meet and conference records with his swim, he’s now the 2nd-fastest 400 IM’er in NCAA history, and he’s just a freshman.

Marchand’s 3:34.45 comes in just over a second off Chase Kalisz‘s NCAA Record of 3:33.42, which he swam at the 2017 NCAAs. Of course, Marchand was excellent on all 4 strokes tonight, but he particularly great on the front half of the race. He split 49.53 on fly and 54.31 on backstroke, both of which led the field in tonight’s A final. Taking a broader view, here is a split comparison between Marchand tonight and Chase Kalisz‘s NCAA Record of 3:33.42.

Stroke Leon Marchand – 2022 Pac-12 Finals (Pac-12 Record) Chase Kalisz – 2017 NCAA Championships (NCAA Record) Fly 49.53 49.78 Back 54.31 53.90 Breast 1:00.74 58.61 Free 49.87 51.13 Final Time 3:34.45 3:33.42

As you can see in the comparison, despite how great Marchand was on backstroke tonight, Kalisz was even better on his record swim, and he was way faster on breaststroke. Marchand has superior freestyle speed to Kalisz, but if he’s going to challenge Kalisz’s record, it’s probably going to have to come through improving the middle 200 of the race.

Here are the current all-time top 5 performers in the 400 IM:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet 1 3:33.42 Chase Kalisz 2017 NCAAs 2 3:34.45 Leon Marchand 2022 Pac-12 Championships 3 3:35.27 Carson Foster 2020 ST TEX First Chance Invite 4 3:35.29 Abrahm DeVine 2018 NCAAs 5 3:35.76 Hugo Gonzalez 2018 SEC Championships

Not to be overlooked, Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez took 2nd in 3:36.54, marking his 2nd-fastest performance ever. The swim ties for 16th-fastest performance all-time in the event. Gonzalez’s personal best comes in at 3:35.76, which he swam at the 2018 SEC Championships. Gonzalez’s personal best makes him the #5 performer all-time in the event.