Comeback Complete: Cal Men 5-Peat as Pac-12 Champs After Starting in Last Place

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Cal – 853.5 Stanford – 760 Arizona State – 652 USC – 449 Arizona – 423.5 Utah – 264

The Cal men have won their 5th consecutive PAC-12 Championship Title, managing to finish 93.5 points ahead of the runner-up Stanford Cardinal. This is the Bears’ ninth conference title in program history and seventh under head coach Dave Durden.

It was a rocky start for the Golden Bears, who sat in last place through the first 7 events of the meet. Cal had clawed their way into 4th place by the end of day 2 (Thursday), but their prospects were still looking bleak, especially given how well Stanford and Arizona State were swimming.

Things took a turn during Friday’s prelims, however, when Cal set themselves up for a massive haul of points in the day 3 finals session. On Friday, Cal had 13 A finalists and 9 B finalists, who brought in a total of 295 points, well above the 216 points Stanford scored, and 198 from ASU.

That left Cal down by just 63 points heading into the final day of the meet. The Golden Bears absolutely unleashed on the rest of the competition during Saturday prelims, earning a mind-boggling 16 A finalists, featuring a whopping 5 A finalists in the 200 back alone.

Cal would go on to win the 200 back, 100 free, 200 fly, and 400 free relay on the final day of the meet, and had the title locked up before the 400 free relay. They would also close out the meet with a Pac-12 conference record in the 400 free relay, putting together the 4th-fastest relay in NCAA history.

Cal was helped immensely by 5th years Daniel Carr, Sean Grieshop, Trenton Julian, Bryce Mefford, and Will Roberts, who combined for 173 individual points.

Additionally, sophomore Bjorn Seeliger won all 3 of his individual events, taking the 50 free, 100 back, and 100 free. Fellow sophomore Destin Lasco was a huge contributor, earning 52 points thanks to a 1st-place finish in the 200 back, 2nd in the 100 back, and 4th in the 200 IM.

Here are Cal’s champions from the 2022 Pac-12 Championships:

Below, check out all of Cal’s individual scorers: