2022 Men’s MAC Champs: Miami (OH) Wins 2nd-Straight Title, 3rd in Last 4 years

2022 MEN’S MAC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 2-5, 2022

Carbondale, IL

SCY (25 yards)

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

Miami (OH) – 823 Southern Illinois – 727 Missouri State – 688 Ball State – 428.5 Evansville – 354 Valparaiso – 191.5

The Miami (OH) Redhawks won their 2nd-consecutive men’s MAC title tonight, pulling away from the competition on the final two days of the meet. This title also marks Miami’s 3rd title in the last 3 years. Notably, Miami head coach Hollie Bonewit-Cron is now the first female coach of a men’s team to win consecutive MAC titles.

In the first event of the finals session, the 1650 free, Missouri State’s Dylan Moffatt was in total control. Entering as the top seed by 33 seconds, Moffatt swam a 14:55.60, finishing first by 36 seconds. Moffatt’s performance marks a personal best, an SIU pool record, Missouri State program record, MAC meet record, and MAC conference record. The previous MAC record was held by former Bear Antonio Thomas from 2017. The swim is also going to put Moffatt right on the bubble for qualifying for NCAAs.

In the 200 back, Southern Illinois junior Adam Cernek posted a decisive victory, swimming a 1:44.29. Cernek touched first by well over 2 seconds, swimming a very consistent race. on the final 3 50s of the race, Cernek split 26.63, 26.57, and 26.70 respectively.

Next up was the 100 free, where 50 free champion Donat Csuvarszki (SIU) led a 1-2 punch by the Salukis. Csuvarszki was a touch off his morning swim of 43.13, but his finals performance of 43.27 was still enough to win by over a second. His prelims swim also marked a new MAC conference record, in addition to SIU program, MAC meet, and SIU pool records. Fellow SIU sophomore William Chavez swam a 44.41 for 2nd.

Miami (OH) picked up their first victory of the night in the 200 breast, where sophomore Adrian Dulay won a tight race with Evansville’s Alon Baer. Dulay established a slim early lead, turning at the 150 mark 0.76 seconds ahead of Baer. With a final 50 split of 30.80, Baer severely cut into Dulay’s lead, but ultimately touched just behind the Redhawk. Dulay finished in 1:58.54, with Baer 2nd in 1:58.70.

In the 200 fly, SIU picked up another win, this time at the hands of freshman Yevhen Khrypunov, who beat out Missouri State’s Pawel Krawczyk 1:44.30 to 1:44.72. The pair essentially swam stroke-for-stroke throughout the race, with Khrypunov building his lead steadily on the back half 150 mark, where he turned in 1:16.82 to Krawczyk’s 1:17.14. He would then out-split Krawczyk by 0.10 seconds on the final 50 to seal the deal.

In 3-meter diving, Miami freshman Jackson Miller was dominant, racking up 363.30 points to win the title by 68 points.

SIU closed out the meet with a victory, taking the 400 free relay title in 2:54.44. The swim marks a new SIU program record, SIU pool record, and a MAC Champs meet record. William Chavez (44.30), Alex Schlueter (43.80), Alex Santiago (43.68), and Donat Csuvarszki (42.66) teamed up to get the job done. Miami was hanging in with SIU until the anchor, but Csuvarszki’s 42.66 would be too much to overcome, and the Redhawks would end up 2nd in 2:55.65.

AWARDS

Most Outstanding Swimmer: Dylan Moffatt, Missouri State

Swimming Coach of the Year: Hollie Bonewit-Cron

Freshmen Swimmer of the Year: Yevhen Khrypunov, Southern Illinois

Most Outstanding Diver: Jackson Miller, Miami

Diving Coach of the Year: Jason Glorius

Freshman Diver of the Year: Jackson Miller, Miami

Most Outstanding Senior: Pawel Krawczyk, Missouri State

All-MAC 1st Team

Dylan Moffatt, Missouri State

Henju Duvenhage, Miami

Donat Csuvarszki, Southern Illinois

Jackson Miller, Miami

Yevhen Khrypunov, Southern Illinois

Brunno Suzuki, Missouri State

Joey Garberick, Ball State

Adam Cernek, Southern Illinois

Adrian Dulay, Miami

Ben Chatwin, Miami

Pawel Krawczyk, Missouri State

AJ Huskey, Missouri State

Owen Blazer, Miami

Robbie Hill, Missouri State

Jonathan Hill, Missouri State

All-MAC 2nd Team