2022 Men’s Pac-12 Time Trials: Cal Sophomore Colby Mefford Clocks 1:40.56 200BK

2022 MEN’S PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS (TIME TRIALS)

The Pac-12 has been running daily time trials sessions throughout the week as the Men’s Pac-12 Championships progress, so let’s take a look at some of the most notable swims that have taken place.

On Wednesday night, Cal sophomore Colby Mefford swam a time trial in the 200 back, clocking a 1:40.56. The swim marks Mefford’s 2nd-fastest performance of his career and a season best. Additionally, it was faster than Mefford swam in prelims of the 200 back this morning (Saturday). His personal best stands at 1:40.50, which he swam at last year’s Pac-12 Championships.

Arizona’s Ognjen Maric also time trialed the 200 back, swimming a 1:40.88. The swim is a personal best for Maric, and puts him in contention to earn an NCAA invite this year. In prelims of the individual 200 back, Maric swam a 1:42.62, qualifying for tonight’s B final.

USC freshman Artem Selin swam a time trial in the 50 free, posting a 19.26. While the swim was a personal best, and faster than he swam in the individual event on Thursday, the time is most likely going to be just a few hundredths of a second slower than what it will take to earn an invite to NCAAs, but time will tell.

A pair of Cal freshman swam personal bests in 100 breast time trials as well. Jacob Soderlund swam a 53.14 in his time trial, while Sean Swift swam a 53.86.