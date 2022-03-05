Swiss Tribunal Dismisses Sun Yang’s Appeal Against June 2021 CAS Decision

In a recent decision, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court has dismissed Chinese Star swimmer Sun Yang‘s most recent appeal against the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s June 2021 decision, which banned Yang from competition for 4 years and 3 months. The recent ruling by the Swiss court means that Yang’s ban, which is active through May 28th, 2024, remains intact.

Yang’s complaints in his appeal against the CAS decision was two-fold. He argued that 1) CAS’ decision violated fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order, and 2) CAS had violated his right to be heard in the retrial of his case. Yang also argued that The World Anti-Doping Agency didn’t file their initial appeal to CAS in a timely manner back in 2019, but the Swiss court did not hear arguments on those grounds, stating that Yang’s objections in those regards would be “unfounded in any case.”

The Swiss court found both complaints by Yang to be “inadmissible,” according to the press release the Swiss Federal Supreme Court put out on the ruling. The court explained that they found no merit in Yang’s claim that the CAS decision violated fundamental and widely recognized principles of public order. They also ruled that CAS didn’t violate Yang’s right to be heard during their second ruling on the matter.

So, what does this mean? Essentially, this decision means that the Swiss Federal Supreme Court has rejected Sun Yang‘s appeal, and thusly, the reduced ban of 4 years and 3 months placed on Yang as a result of the second CAS decision stands.

Notably, the CAS decision means Yang’s ban is set to expire in May of 2024, which means he will be eligible for the Paris 2024 Olympics, should he choose to pursue competing in them.

You can read the full press release from the Swiss Tribunal here.

If anyone is having trouble remembering how we got here, here is a brief timeline of the events leading up to this most recent ruling: