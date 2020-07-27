Sun Yang Logs Two Appeals With Swiss Federal Tribunal

In February of this year, multi-Olympic gold medalist Sun Yang of China was handed an 8-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after which the controversial 28-year-old freestyle ace said he would ‘definitely be appealing.’

Sun’s window to file an appeal to a higher court had theoretically passed in April of this year; however, with the coronavirus pandemic the Swiss Federal Tribunal’s processes and protocols had been impacted.

Flash forward to today, July 27th and the South China Morning Post is reporting that Sun has indeed launched two appeals with the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

‘In an email shared on Chinese social media, they confirmed that no decision has been made on their cases, 4A_192/2020 and 4A_318/2020. The latter of those case files is an additional appeal made by Sun last month.’ (SCMP)

The swimmer’s Swiss law firm Bonnard Lawson confirmed the following: