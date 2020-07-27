SwimSwam Podcast: Jessica Hardy on World Record’s in Practice w/ Soni, Efimova

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jessica Hardy, Olympic champion and sprinting savant. Hardy talked us through her age group days training with Irvine Novaquatics and Dave Salo, and how she always loved racing, no matter what stroke. Hardy also played water polo, which she says helped develop her breaststroke prowess.

I’m so impressed that Hardy was able to develop and harness an elite-level freestyle and breaststroke and freestyle simultaneously; I don’t think we’ve someone do it at her level since. She was a world championship medalist in breaststroke and freestyle relays… at the same meet. According to Hardy, as long as it was short, she would do it. She also claims to have never been beaten in practice by her USC breaststroke contemporaries and training partners: Rebecca Soni and Yulia Efimova. To be fair, she admits Soni mostly trained in the distance group, and when they would go head-to-head it was mostly 50’s with MAYBE a 100 or two thrown in.

