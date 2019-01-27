Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Vial of Sun Yang’s Blood Allegedly Smashed with Hammer in Drug Test Altercation

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang faces a lifetime ban after an altercation with drug testers allegedly resulted in him and a member of his security detail smashing a sealed vial containing Sun’s blood, The Sunday Times is reporting.

Sun, the World Record holder in the men’ 1500 free and 3-time Olympic gold medalist, nearly missed an out-of-competition doping test on September 4th last year. He made the testers wait outside of his home for almost an hour, and then challenged whether the officials were genuine testers from the IDTM.

After breaking a number of testing protocols, which included urinating unaccompanied, Sun’s mother ordered security guards to destroy a vial of Sun’s blood taken in a nearby clubhouse, according to witnesses. The incident didn’t conclude until 4AM. Dr. Ba Zhen, who supports Sun (and who like Sun has a history with doping), reportedly contacted Dr. Han Zhaoqi, the head of the Zhejiang Anti-Doping Center. Han is also the chief doctor (and Ba’s boss) at a hospital they both work at.

Han told FINA that the nurse didn’t have the necessary paperwork, and at a January 3rd hearing, the FINA panel ruled in Sun’s favor. The World Anti-Doping Association, however, has been claimed to be ‘furious’ over the ruling, and are mulling an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. According to WADA rules, WADA has 21 days following “the last day on which any other party in the case could have appealed” or 21 days “after WADA’s receipt of the complete file relating to the decision.” With athletes or national anti-doping organizations themselves having a 21-day appeal period, that would give WADA until February 14th to appeal the decision of the FINA panel.

Meanwhile, a statement from Sun’s lawyer Zhang Qihuai to the Globla Times post did not address the accusations in the Sunday Times report; rather, it simply threatened a lawsuit against the Sunday Times.

“We reserve the right to file a lawsuit against the relevant international media which reports the incident,” the statement said, according to the Times. The statement accused the Sunday Times of “dubious motives’ and of ‘infringing upon Sun’s privacy and reputation.’

The FINA report stated that they would “never know” what had happened, and so they ruled in favor of Sun.

Sun previously served a 3-month doping suspension for a positive test for the substance Trimetazidine in May of 2014. The suspension was only announced after the suspension was served. Sun has also been prone to previous emotional outbursts, including a physical altercation with a Brazilian female swimmer at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships, and the later smashing of a locker inside the locker room at the same meet.

Sun was named one of the 2018 China Top Ten Brands of the Year by the Chinese Brand Alliance.

In This Story

45
Leave a Reply

20 Comment threads
25 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
28 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Qovapryi

Get this guy out of professional swimming.

Vote Up95-7Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Ol' Longhorn

ISL, baby.

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Markster

Things are looking up for Haas and Seliskar

Vote Up39-6Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Pvdh

Lol that’s a good way to look at it

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Brian Moore

Sun Yang’s sponsor Alibaba is FINA’s strategic partner

Vote Up5-3Vote Down Reply
5 hours ago
Braden Keith

Admitting that I only looked in English, I couldn’t find any significant Alibaba-Sun Yang connection. They do have a vendor that sells a life-size Sun Yang wax figure (for $4,000-$6,000), but that was the best that I could find: https://www.alibaba.com/product-detail/Sportsman-celebrity-swimmers-Sun-yang-Life_60745843629.html

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Braden Keith

Couldn’t find anything in Chinese either. Have a reference for the sponsorship arrangement?

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Brian Moore

search Fina AliSports

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Braden Keith

Yes, I know that AliBaba is a sponsor of FINA. However, I don’t see any evidence that they’re a sponsor of Sun Yang.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Brian Moore

http://mobile.ytsports.cn/news-4663.html
Sun Yang partnered up with Toutiao (Bytedance). Toutiao is Ali’s media platform arm.

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Braden Keith

It appears that Alibaba tried to invest in Toutiao, but was unsuccessful:

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-bytedance-fundraising/chinas-bytedance-seeks-to-raise-3-billion-at-up-to-75-billion-valuation-sources-idUSKBN1KT0YP
https://kr-asia.com/alibabas-flopped-attempt-at-investing-in-toutiao/

Based on the news reports that I’m reading, Alibaba and Toutiao are actually somewhat of rivals.

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Brian Moore

No, it’s no secret Alibaba is in this on-going round. Alibaba does E-commerce. They need Bytedance as their media arm to fight against Tencent who has IQiyi and Wechat.
http://www.ejinsight.com/20181025-chinese-media-firm-bytedance-taps-jack-ma-in-mega-funding-round/

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Brian Moore

The link u posted was in April. If u open Toutiao and Douyin, u’ll see they are already linked with Taobao (alibaba’s online shopping empire)

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Luigi

Wait a second. People are willing to pay 6.000 USD to get a life-size wax Sun Yang?

Vote Up250Vote Down Reply
4 hours ago
Philip

Lol

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Coach John

they’ve sold one?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
3 hours ago
Andy

To a guy named Sun perhaps?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Ol' Longhorn

Just think how much a Townley Haas one would go for it. Wait, are we sure that isn’t a life-sized wax figure of Haas in interviews we see?

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
2 hours ago
Anonymous

Let’s see how articulate you are immediately after swimming an all out 200 or 400.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago
Really

What exaclly would one do with that figurine?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!