2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

The last finals session of the 2022 Pro Swim Series in Westmont will kick off with the 800 freestyle highlighted by the distance queen Katie Ledecky.

Then there will be a battle in the women’s 100 back between top seed Hali Flickinger, who swam a lifetime best in prelims, and fellow Olympians Olivia Smoliga and Claire Curzan.

Shaine Casas will have a rematch with world record holder Ryan Murphy, who he beat this morning, in the men’s 100 back final.

The women’s 200 breast has a star-studded crew topped by Olympians Annie Lazor, Lydia Jacoby, and Lilly King. Iceland’s Anton McKee is the top seed in the men’s event followed by 16-year-old Nick Mahabir and Olympian Nic Fink.

16-year-old Leah Hayes is the top seed in the women’s 200 IM and came within a second of Katie Hoff‘s National Age Group record this morning. This will be Flickinger’s second event of the session, but also watch out for Olympians Leah Smith and Melanie Margalis. 17-year-old Nate Germonprez leads the men’s event.

The final event of the session will be the 50 free where the top seeds on both the men and women’s sides are Tokyo Olympians: Michael Andrew for the men and Abbey Weitzeil for the women. Andrew still has to answer to American Record holder Caeleb Dressel, though, who placed 7th in prelims.

Women’s 800 Free

Top 3:

Katie Ledecky took control of the 4-swimmer heat from the start, splitting 1:02 high’s and then mainly 1:03 mid’s to increase her lead.

Leah Smith held consistent 1:04 low’s and 1:03 high’s to stay within sight of Ledecky and ultimately touch the wall in 2nd place.

16-year-old Alex Reyna came within 2 seconds of her lifetime best to snag 3rd place while Illektra Lebl took nearly 6 seconds off her lifetime best to place 4th with a 9:03.94.

Men’s 800 Free

World Record: Lin Zhang – 7:32.12

American Record: Bobby Finke – 7:41.87

US Open Record: Zane Grothe – 7:44.57

World Junior Record: Mack Horton – 7:45.67

Pro Swim Record: Michael McBroom – 7:49.96

Top 3:

Marwan Aly Elkamash – 7:58.65 Alec Enyeart – 8:00.82 Nicolas D’Oriano – 8:08.13

It was a dual in the middle of the pool between Enyeart and Elkamash – similar to the 1500 free final on Thursday where Elkamash out touched Enyeart on the final 50 meters.

Elkamash pushed 18-year-old Enyeart to a lifetime best time tonight; he took 1.3 seconds off the time he swam in August.

With this win, Elkamsh swept the 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free at this meet. He split a blistering 27.59 on the last 50 to come within 6.5 seconds of his lifetime best 800 free time from November 2020.

Women’s 100 Back

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45

American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57

US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.92

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 58.18

Top 3:

Claire Curzan was .12 off her lifetime best time from May but the 17-year-old has now established herself as the 12th all-time fastest 100 backstroker in the 17-18 age group.

She was tied with Smoliga at 28.89 at the halfway mark but it was her final 50 split of 30.05, half a second faster than Soliga, that secured the win.

Men’s 100 Back

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85

(USA) – 51.85 American Record: Ryan Murphy – 51.85

– 51.85 US Open Record: Aaron Piersol (USA) – 51.94

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53

Pro Swim Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40

Top 3:

In a sort of repeat Murphy-Casas showdown as what happened at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, Murphy took the win tonight with a narrow .13 second lead. It was the first 50 that made all the difference, he split a 25.69 compared to Casas’ 25.92.

Casas came within .56 of his lifetime best time from 2019 to snag 2nd place

Women’s 200 Breast

World Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) – 2:18.95

American Record: Rebecca Soni – 2:19.59

US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:19.59

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (TUR) – 2:19.64

Pro Swim Record: Annie Lazor (USA): 2:20.77

Top 3:

Men’s 200 Breast

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12

American Record: Josh Prenot – 2:07.17

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17

World Junior Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN) – 2:09.39

Pro Swim Record: Andrew Wilson (USA) – 2:08.95

Top 3:

Women’s 200 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12

American Record: Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 2:08.32

World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 2:09.98

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 2:08.66

Top 3:

Men’s 200 IM

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00

American Record: Ryan Lochte – 1:54.00

US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.56

World Junior Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN) – 1:57.06

Pro Swim Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:56.32

Top 3:

Women’s 50 Free

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67

American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97

US Open Record: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.08

World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 24.33

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17

Top 3:

Men’s 50 Free

Top 3: