Shaine Casas is Pleased with Where He’s at in Transition to Pro Career

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Men’s 200 Backstroke

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92

American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92

US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14

Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04

Top 3:

Ryan Murphy could not be stopped in the men’s 200 backstroke final, powering to the wall in a 1:56.78 to himself to the top of the world rankings for 2022. Murphy was behind runner-up Shaine Casas at the halfway mark, having split a 57.46 to Casas’ 56.87.

Casas holds a PB of 1:55.79 in the 200 backstroke, which he swam, in 2019 at the US Championships and swam a 1:58.04 at the Tokyo Olympic Trials.

Men’s 100 Butterfly

Top 3:

Michael Andrew showed off his typical front-end speed in the men’s 100 fly final as he touched first with a 23.70 at the 50. He followed that up with a 28.04 on the back half to swim a 51.74 for the gold medal. Shaine Casas out-split Andrew on the final 50 with a 27.62, but it wasn’t enough to catch him and Casas wound up with silver in a 51.77.