Shaine Casas is Pleased with Where He’s at in Transition to Pro Career

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CST): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Reported by Ben Dornan.
Men’s 200 Backstroke
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA): 1:51.92
- American Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:51.92
- US Open Record: Aaron Peirsol: 1:53.08
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 1:55.14
- Pro Swim Record: Xu Jiayu (CHN): 1:55.04
Top 3:
- Ryan Murphy: 1:56.78
- Shaine Casas: 1:58.09
- Sam Stewart: 2:00.30
Ryan Murphy could not be stopped in the men’s 200 backstroke final, powering to the wall in a 1:56.78 to himself to the top of the world rankings for 2022. Murphy was behind runner-up Shaine Casas at the halfway mark, having split a 57.46 to Casas’ 56.87.
Casas holds a PB of 1:55.79 in the 200 backstroke, which he swam, in 2019 at the US Championships and swam a 1:58.04 at the Tokyo Olympic Trials.
Men’s 100 Butterfly
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA): 49.45
- American Record: Caeleb Dressel: 49.45
- US Open Record: Caeleb Dressel: 49.76
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (HUN): 50.62
- Pro Swim Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA): 50.92
Top 3:
- Michael Andrew – 51.74
- Shaine Casas – 51.77
- Caeleb Dressel – 51.79
Michael Andrew showed off his typical front-end speed in the men’s 100 fly final as he touched first with a 23.70 at the 50. He followed that up with a 28.04 on the back half to swim a 51.74 for the gold medal. Shaine Casas out-split Andrew on the final 50 with a 27.62, but it wasn’t enough to catch him and Casas wound up with silver in a 51.77.
I assume he was on a full ride at A&M… why not just stay there longer and take advantage of his free meals and housing?
He was good enough to get the bag and wanted that for himself so he did it 🤷🏾♂️
B/c the pros of going Pro was bigger and better than free meals and housing? It’s almost a silly question.
Awesome to see you so happy and swimming so well, Shaine! Amazing things are in your future!