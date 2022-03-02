Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The stars will come out this week for the first Pro Swim Series event of 2022, with a loaded field of U.S. National Team swimmers set to compete March 2-5 in Westmont, Ill.

Swim fans will be able to watch the event in its entirety, with prelims and finals airing live on USA Swimming’s live streaming platform along with finals being featured on the Olympic Channel and CNBC.

You can find USA Swimming’s live streaming platform here, where prelims (10:00 am ET) and finals (7:00 pm ET) will be streamed daily (Wednesday night finals at 6:00 pm ET).

Finals will also be broadcasted live on the Olympic Channel on Thursday and Friday, and they’ll be featured on tape-delay on CNBC Saturday and Sunday. See below:

PSS – WESTMONT BROADCAST INFORMATION

Date Network Time (ET) Live or Taped-Delay
Thursday, March 3 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live
Friday, March 4 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live
Saturday, March 5 CNBC 6 p.m. Taped-Delay
Sunday, March 6 CNBC Noon Taped-Delay

MORE MEET COVERAGE

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!