How To Watch The 2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

The stars will come out this week for the first Pro Swim Series event of 2022, with a loaded field of U.S. National Team swimmers set to compete March 2-5 in Westmont, Ill.

Swim fans will be able to watch the event in its entirety, with prelims and finals airing live on USA Swimming’s live streaming platform along with finals being featured on the Olympic Channel and CNBC.

You can find USA Swimming’s live streaming platform here, where prelims (10:00 am ET) and finals (7:00 pm ET) will be streamed daily (Wednesday night finals at 6:00 pm ET).

Finals will also be broadcasted live on the Olympic Channel on Thursday and Friday, and they’ll be featured on tape-delay on CNBC Saturday and Sunday. See below:

PSS – WESTMONT BROADCAST INFORMATION

Date Network Time (ET) Live or Taped-Delay Thursday, March 3 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live Friday, March 4 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live Saturday, March 5 CNBC 6 p.m. Taped-Delay Sunday, March 6 CNBC Noon Taped-Delay

MORE MEET COVERAGE