Longhorn Aquatics’ Rowan Cox Hits 50.5 100 Back At 2022 STAGS Champs

2022 South Texas Age Group Short Course Championships – STAGS

February 25-27, 2022

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Longhorn Aquatics hosted the 2022 South Texas Age Group Short Course Championships (STAGS) at the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin over the weekend, with some strong performances delivered by some of the top swimmers in the area.

The top individual swim came from Longhorn Aquatics’ own Rowan Cox, 14, who led off the club’s 400 medley relay with a 100 back time of 50.57 to move into 56th all-time in the boys’ 13-14 age group rankings.

Cox’s time annihilated his previous best of 51.92, set in December, and he also broke 22 seconds for the first time in the 50 free, clocking 21.73 to earn a decisive win in the individual event.

Swimming unattached, 13-year-old Parker Saltsman established some strong times in the backstroke events, including hitting a 53.02 in the 100 back to become the second-fastest 13-year-old in the nation this season. Saltsman was the runner-up in the 13-14 event, with Aquatex’s Cruz Eklund earning the win in 52.62.

In the 200 back, Saltsman’s time of 1:56.94 makes him the seventh-fastest 13-year-old in 2021-22.

On the girls’ side, Aqua Swift Aquatics’ Kate Canales piled up the wins in the 11-12 age group, winning seven individual races.

Among the highlights for Canales was the 50 breast, where she clocked 30.41 to tie for 68th all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group. She also narrowly missed cracking the top 100 in the 100 breast, putting up a time of 1:06.20.

Another top performer on the girls’ side was Nitro Swimming’s Lyla Lusk, who touched in 57.88 in the 100 back to rank 26th this season among 13-year-old girls.

Another Nitro swimmer, 12-year-old Ben Liang, cracked the historical top 100 in the boys’ 400 IM, registering a time of 4:24.33 to rank 94th all-time in the 11-12 age group.