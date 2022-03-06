Leah Smith Reflects on 2021 Olympic Trials, Move to Train with Capitani at UT

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Reported by Ben Dornan.

Women’s 400 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36

American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12

US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

World Junior Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP): 4:38.53

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07

Top 3:

Hali Flickinger: 4:36.46 Leah Smtih: 4:39.78 Katie Ledecky: 4:40.28

In the A final it was a battle of Olympians as Emma Weyant, Katie Ledecky, Fantine Lesaffre, Leah Smith, and Hali Flickinger battled it out.

Flickinger closed with a 100 freestyle split of 1:02.02, which was slightly faster than Leah Smith‘s final 100 of 1:02.08. That allowed Flickinger to hold onto the lead and post a 4:36.46 for gold, while Leah Smith came in with a 4:39.78 for silver.