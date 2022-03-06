Leah Smith Reflects on 2021 Olympic Trials, Move to Train with Capitani at UT

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CST): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
Reported by Ben Dornan.
Women’s 400 IM
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:26.36
- American Record: Katie Hoff: 4:31.12
- US Open Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07
- World Junior Record: Alba Vazquez (ESP): 4:38.53
- Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 4:31.07
Top 3:
- Hali Flickinger: 4:36.46
- Leah Smtih: 4:39.78
- Katie Ledecky: 4:40.28
In the A final it was a battle of Olympians as Emma Weyant, Katie Ledecky, Fantine Lesaffre, Leah Smith, and Hali Flickinger battled it out.
Flickinger closed with a 100 freestyle split of 1:02.02, which was slightly faster than Leah Smith‘s final 100 of 1:02.08. That allowed Flickinger to hold onto the lead and post a 4:36.46 for gold, while Leah Smith came in with a 4:39.78 for silver.