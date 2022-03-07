Watch: Day 4 Race Videos from Westmont PSS (Curzan 100 BK, Lazor 200 BR & More)

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

In this post you can find race videos from day 4 finals of the 2022 Pro Swim Series at the FMC Aquatic Center in Westmont, Illinois. For most of the race videos from day 1,2, and 3, click here. The videos in these posts are from the USA Swimming YouTube channel.

Day 4 Race Videos

Below, you’ll find race videos of the A finals of the 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.

Women’s 800 Free

Top 3:

Watch Katie Ledecky and Leah Smith dominate the women’s 800 free. The time wasn’t anything spectacular from Ledecky, who has already been 8:11 this year. However, Smith’s time was her fastest of 2022, and is just 3 seconds slower than her 2021 best.

Men’s 800 Free

World Record: Lin Zhang – 7:32.12

American Record: Bobby Finke – 7:41.87

US Open Record: Zane Grothe – 7:44.57

World Junior Record: Mack Horton – 7:45.67

Pro Swim Record: Michael McBroom – 7:49.96

Top 3:

Marwan Aly Elkamash – 7:58.65 Alec Enyeart – 8:00.82 Nicolas D’Oriano – 8:08.13

Marwan Elkamash completed his sweep of the men’s distance events at this meet. Watch Elkamash race 18-year-old Alec Enyeart before pulling away on the final 50. Enyeart swam a personal best.

Women’s 100 Back

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45

American Record: Regan Smith – 57.57

US Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.92

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57

Pro Swim Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 58.18

Top 3:

In her first of two victories on Saturday night, Claire Curzan nearly clocked a personal best en route to winning the 100 back. Her time of 58.94 is just off her lifetime best of 58.82, which she swam in May of 2021.

Men’s 100 Back

World Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85

(USA) – 51.85 American Record: Ryan Murphy – 51.85

– 51.85 US Open Record: Aaron Piersol (USA) – 51.94

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 52.53

Pro Swim Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40

Top 3:

A model of consistency in American swimming, Ryan Murphy added yet another PSS title to his name. Murphy was in a tight battle with Shaine Casas, establishing a slim lead on the first 50, and maintaining that lead through the back half.

Women’s 200 Breast

World Record: Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) – 2:18.95

American Record: Rebecca Soni – 2:19.59

US Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:19.59

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (TUR) – 2:19.64

Pro Swim Record: Annie Lazor (USA): 2:20.77

Top 3:

Olympic Bronze medalist Annie Lazor beat out Silver medalist Lilly King by a healthy margin, establishing her top time of the year so far. Olympic 100 breast Gold medalist Lydia Jacoby took 3rd with a 2:28.22, just one second off her personal best.

Men’s 200 Breast

World Record: Anton Chupkov (RUS) – 2:06.12

American Record: Josh Prenot – 2:07.17

US Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17

World Junior Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN) – 2:09.39

Pro Swim Record: Andrew Wilson (USA) – 2:08.95

Top 3:

Watch Will Licon come back on Anton McKee on the back half of the race, speeding into the finish for the win.

Women’s 200 IM

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12

American Record: Ariana Kukors – 2:06.15

US Open Record: Kathleen Baker (USA) – 2:08.32

World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 2:09.98

Pro Swim Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN): 2:08.66

Top 3:

Leah Hayes was off her prelims swim of 2:11.22, but still managed to beat out former NCAA superstar Beata Nelson and 2016 U.S. Olympian Melanie Margalis.

Men’s 200 IM

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00

American Record: Ryan Lochte – 1:54.00

US Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.56

World Junior Record: Haiyang Qin (CHN) – 1:57.06

Pro Swim Record: Michael Phelps (USA) – 1:56.32

Top 3:

Fresh out of the 100 back final, Sam Stewart came within 3 seconds of his lifetime best time to win the 200 IM. He earned his lead on the back and free, splitting 31.48 and 28.59, respectively.

Women’s 50 Free

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.67

American Record: Simone Manuel – 23.97

US Open Record: Pernille Blume (DEN) – 24.08

World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (JPN) – 24.33

Pro Swim Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17

Top 3:

Back in action, Claire Curzan took her 2nd event of the night, swimming a 24.59 to beat out U.S. 50 free Olympian Abbey Weitzeil. Curzan was relatively close to her personal best of 24.17.

Men’s 50 Free

Top 3:

Michael Andrew picked up another title to close out the meet, winning this race handily. For MA, the swim puts him just 0.27 seconds off his lifetime best, a good look at this early point of the year.