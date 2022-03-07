Chris Nagy Swims Possible NCAA Qualifying Time at Minnesota Last Chance Meet

Minnesota Men’s Last Chance Meet

March 6, 2022

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results (PDF)

The University of Minnesota hosted a one day Last Chance Meet on Sunday, and the result was one possible qualifier for the 2022 NCAA Championship meet.

With mostly Gophers, and a single Wisconsin Badger Eli Fouts, in attendance, the meet just-barely met the criteria for bona fide competition.

Sophomore Chris Nagy was the big winner of the day, swimming 14:53.66 in the 1650 free. That undercuts his season and lifetime best of 15:01.89 from the Big Ten Championships just over a week ago.

Nagy now ranks 27th in the NCAA in that event this season. With between 26 and 30 swimmers usually invited to the men’s NCAA Championships in each event, that puts him squarely on the bubble. He’ll find out unofficially on Tuesday, and officially on Wednesday, what his fate is for this months’ NCAA Championship meet.

Men’s 1650 Free, NCAA Bubble Watch:

25th – Noah Millard, Yale, Freshman – 14:53.31

26th – Alfonso Mestre, Florida, Junior – 14:53.32

27th – Chris Nagy, Minnesota, Sophomore – 14:53.66

28th – Nico Hernandez-Tome, Florida, Junior – 14:54.46

29th – Arik Katz, Havard, Freshman – 14:54.67

30th – Victor Johansson, USC, Senior – 14:55.21

31st – Jack Vandeusen, Florida, Sophomore – 14:55.57

Nagy is a former member of the U.S. Junior National Team.

His was the only likely new qualifier for the meet. Minnesota went after an “A” standard in the 200 medley relay. In prelims, they swam 1:24.35, which missed the automatic qualifying standard by .13 seconds. They went after that mark again in finals, and were a bit slower in 1:24.72.

Max McHugh, the team’s top swimmer and defending NCAA Champion in the 100 breast and 200 breast, split 22.74 in prelims and 22.66 in finals.