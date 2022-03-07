Northwestern’s Tara Vovk Breaks Slovenian Record in 50 Breast at Westmont PSS

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

Northwestern senior Tara Vovk competed at the Westmont Pro Swim Series this weekend, racing the LCM 100 breast and time trialing the 50 breast. In the 50 breast time trial, Vovk clocked a 31.12, marking a new personal best and a Slovenian National Record. Her performance also marked a FINA ‘A’ cut in the event.

The swim clipped the previous Slovenian Record of 31.43, which was held by Tjasa Vozel from the 2015 Netherlands Championships. Vozel, notably, also holds the Slovenian Records in the LCM 100 and 200 breast.

Vozel holds the 100 breast record at 1:07.90, a time which she posted in 2020. Vovk is working her way down towards that record as well, swimming a personal best of 1:08.94 in prelims of the Pro Swim Series.

Vovk is currently gearing up for the Women’s NCAA DI Championships, where she is the #10 seed in the 100 breast. She’ll also be competing in the 200 IM and 200 breast for the Wildcats. She’s been having a season to remember. Vovk broke 1:00 in the 100 breast for the first time at the 2019 Big Ten Championships, then didn’t swim under 1:00 again until the 2021 Purdue Invite, in November of this season.

She swam a 59.99 in prelims at the Purdue Invite, then clocked a personal best of 59.36 in finals. Vovk then went to Big Tens a few weeks ago, posting time of 58.80 and 58.52.