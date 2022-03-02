Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All The Links You Need For The 2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT

An absolutely stacked field comprised of U.S. National Team swimmers is set to compete at the first Pro Swim Series event of 2022 this week in Westmont, Ill., with the action getting underway on Wednesday night.

Three of the five U.S. individual Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games will be in attendance, with Caeleb DresselKatie Ledecky and Lydia Jacoby competing, along with 19 more 2020 Olympians.

Find everything you need to follow along with the meet this week below.

EVENT SCHEDULE

  • Wednesday finals: 5:00 pm CT / 6:00 pm ET
  • Thurs-Sat prelims: 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET
  • Thurs-Sat finals: 6:00 pm CT / 7:00 pm ET

Wednesday, March 2

  • 1500 free (timed finals)

Thursday, March 3

  • 100 free
  • 100 breast
  • 200 fly
  • 400 free

Friday, March 4

  • 200 free
  • 200 back
  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly

Saturday, March 5

  • 800 free (timed finals)
  • 100 back
  • 200 breast
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free

PSYCH SHEETS & LIVE RESULTS

STORYLINES TO WATCH

The meet will have no shortage of interesting storylines, including Jacoby going head-to-head with Lilly King in the women’s 100 breast, and seeing if Ledecky continues to get faster since moving to train at the University of Florida.

Read the full story below:

HOW TO WATCH

Prelims and finals will be live-streamed on the USA Swimming streaming platform here, and finals will also be aired on the Olympic Channel and CNBC over the course of the meet (see below):

Television Streaming Schedule:

Date Network Time (ET) Live or Taped-Delay
Thursday, March 3 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live
Friday, March 4 Olympic Channel 7 p.m. Live
Saturday, March 5 CNBC 6 p.m. Taped-Delay
Sunday, March 6 CNBC Noon Taped-Delay

