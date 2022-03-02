All The Links You Need For The 2022 Pro Swim Series – Westmont

2022 PRO SWIM SERIES – WESTMONT
- March 2-5, 2022
- FMC Aquatic Center, Westmont, Illinois
- Start Times (CT): 9:00 am prelims / 6:00 pm finals (Wednesday finals at 5:00 pm)
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
An absolutely stacked field comprised of U.S. National Team swimmers is set to compete at the first Pro Swim Series event of 2022 this week in Westmont, Ill., with the action getting underway on Wednesday night.
Three of the five U.S. individual Olympic gold medalists from the Tokyo Games will be in attendance, with Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Lydia Jacoby competing, along with 19 more 2020 Olympians.
Find everything you need to follow along with the meet this week below.
EVENT SCHEDULE
- Wednesday finals: 5:00 pm CT / 6:00 pm ET
- Thurs-Sat prelims: 9:00 am CT / 10:00 am ET
- Thurs-Sat finals: 6:00 pm CT / 7:00 pm ET
Wednesday, March 2
- 1500 free (timed finals)
Thursday, March 3
- 100 free
- 100 breast
- 200 fly
- 400 free
Friday, March 4
- 200 free
- 200 back
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
Saturday, March 5
- 800 free (timed finals)
- 100 back
- 200 breast
- 200 IM
- 50 free
PSYCH SHEETS & LIVE RESULTS
- You can find the full psych sheets for the meet here.
- Live results can be found here.
- Results can also be found on Meet Mobile under “2022 TYR Pro Swim Series – Westmont”
STORYLINES TO WATCH
The meet will have no shortage of interesting storylines, including Jacoby going head-to-head with Lilly King in the women’s 100 breast, and seeing if Ledecky continues to get faster since moving to train at the University of Florida.
HOW TO WATCH
Prelims and finals will be live-streamed on the USA Swimming streaming platform here, and finals will also be aired on the Olympic Channel and CNBC over the course of the meet (see below):
Television Streaming Schedule:
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Live or Taped-Delay
|Thursday, March 3
|Olympic Channel
|7 p.m.
|Live
|Friday, March 4
|Olympic Channel
|7 p.m.
|Live
|Saturday, March 5
|CNBC
|6 p.m.
|Taped-Delay
|Sunday, March 6
|CNBC
|Noon
|Taped-Delay