Miyu Namba Hits 4:05 400 Free, Honda Tops Seto In 400 IM In Tokyo

2022 JAPANESE SELECTION MEET

Wednesday, March 2nd – Saturday, March 5th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for 2022 Budapest World Championships, 2022 Asian Games, World University Games

Results

We reported how Olympian Reona Aoki already wreaked major havoc on day one of this Japanese Selection Meet in Tokyo, however, there were several other notable swims that lit the Tatsumi pool on fire.

First, for Aoki, the 27-year-old notched a new Japanese national and Asian continental record in the women’s 100m breast, firing off a monster 1:05.19. You can read more about her performance here.

Miyu Namba was another top performer on the women’s side, with the 19-year-old World Junior Championships silver medalist nearly knocking down the nation’s record in the 400m free.

Touching the wall in a big-time 4:05.25, Namba’s outing fell just .06 outside of the Japanese standard of 4:05.19. That mark was put on the books back in 2007 by Ai Shibata.

Entering this meet, Namba’s personal best in this event rested at the 4:06.36 she produced at last year’s Olympic Trials. In Tokyo, she wound up clocking a disappointing 4:13.29 to place 20th, well out of the final.

As such, her time here knocked over a second off of her lifetime best, rendering her as Japan’s #2 performer all-time and the 10th fastest Asian woman ever in the event.

Both Namba and runner-up Waka Kobori (4:06.54) dipped under the threshold needed for Budapest 2022.

Leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee was in the water tonight as well, but she settled for silver in the 50m fly. Hitting the wall in 25.78, Ikee was beaten by only .02 with Ai Soma topping the podium in 25.76.

In the men’s 400m IM battle, 200m fly Olympic silver medalist Tomoru Honda got the better of Daiya Seto, but not by much.

Leading wire-to-wire, Honda wound up clocking a time of 4:10.75 while Seto logged a result of 4:10.87, including a final 50m of 30.01.

Seto, who came down with COVID earlier this year, dropped nearly 5 seconds off of the 4:15.86 he produced in February. Both men easily cleared the 4:14.20 mandatory qualification time needed for Budapest.

Two men got under the 49-second threshold in the 100m free, led by Katsuo Matsumoto. Matsumoto touched in 48.57, nearly a best time. His outing here fell just .20 outside of the 48.37 he put up at last April’s Olympic Trials.

Settling for silver in the 100m free tonight was racing mainstay and national record holder Katsumi Nakamura. He notched a time of 48.90, comprised of 23.50/25.40.

A mark of 48.13 was set forth by the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) for Budapest qualification so we’ll have to see if they select discretionarily.

Additional winners included Naoki Mizunuma taking the men’s 450m fly in 23.33 while Ryuya Mura topped the men’s 100m breast podium in 59.31.