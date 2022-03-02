Levenia Sim Wins Four Events At Southeastern SC Champs In Huntsville

2022 SE Southeastern SC Championships

February 25-27, 2022

Huntsville Aquatic Center, Huntsville, Alabama

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

National Age Group Record holder Levenia Sim headlined the 2022 SE Southeastern SC Championships over the weekend in Huntsville, Ala., winning four events while swimming some of her fastest times since moving up into the 15-16 age group.

Sim, the 13-14 NAG record holder in the girls’ 100 backstroke (51.03), clocked her fastest time since turning 15 in 52.32, ranking her 31st all-time in the 15-16 age group and 14th all-time among 15-year-olds.

Sim also won the 200 back (1:56.18), 100 fly (53.58) and 200 fly (1:57.47), with the 200 fly time ranking hr 67th all-time in 15-16 age group history. The TNT Swimming product’s PB in the 200 back sits at 1:54.98 (16th all-time among 13-14s), her 100 fly best is 53.17 (13th among 13-14s), and her fastest 200 fly ever is 1:56.96 (ninth among 13-14s).

Also making an impact in the historical age group rankings on the girls’ side at the meet was 14-year-old Roos Rottink of the Memphis Thunder Aquatic Club, who knocked more than a second off her lifetime best in the 100 back (54.33) to move into 57th all-time in the 13-14 age group.

Rottink cleaned up with additional wins at the meet in the girls’ 13-14 100 free (50.38), 500 free (4:59.27) and 200 back (1:58.88), hitting lifetime bests in both free events.

Another 14-year-old, Samantha Chan, moved into the top 100 in the girls’ 13-14 age group in the 200 fly, taking over 87th with a best time of 2:00.27. Chan, a member of the Huntsville Swim Association, came in with a PB of 2:03.01 set in February 2021.

In the girls’ 11-12 age group, we saw a trio of swimmers make moves into the age group’s all-time top 100.

12-year-old Peyton Williams, a member of the City of Mobile Swim Association, took over 35th all-time in the age group with a 100 freestyle time of 52.01.

We also saw Madison Swimming Association’s Abby Chan take over 48th all-time among 11-12 girls in the 50 fly (25.75), 78th in the 100 fly (57.29) and tie for 89th in the 50 back (27.12).

Prime Aquatics’ Ellie Stanley joined Chan in the 100 fly, clocking 57.40 to rank 93rd.

A true standout on the boys’ side of the meet was nine-year-old Max Stern of the Opelika Swim Team, who clocked 33.86 in the 50 breaststroke to rank as the seventh-fastest nine-year-old in history. Stern also swam 29.39 in the 50 fly, which ranks 25th, and 1:08.19 in the 100 IM, which ranks 37th.

Another top performer for the boys was Memphis Thunder’s Ian Call, who clocked 27.44 in the 50 breast, 58.71 in the 100 breast and 2:09.58 in the 200 breast to rank 10th, tied for 15th and 61st all-time among 13-year-olds, respectively.

Huntsville Swim Association’s Luke Bedsole was among the top performers overall in the 13-14 age group, winning five different individual events and adding one runner-up finish. He also led off the 200 medley relay in 23.32, ranking 13th all-time for 14-year-olds in the 50 back.